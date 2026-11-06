Photos: PARCEL FROM AMERICA Opens New York Premiere at Theatre Row

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Parcel from America, adapted from a tale by Irish storyteller Tomáseen Foley, has made its New York premiere at Theatre Row. The production will have a limited engagement through November 22, 2026. See photos from opening night!

The musical features a book and lyrics by Jahnna Beecham, Malcolm Hillgartner, and Michael J. Hume, with music by Malcolm Hillgartner and Kevin Corcoran. The production is directed by J.R. Sullivan, with music director and arranger Kevin Corcoran and choreography by Barry McNabb.

Parcel From America is the story of a young boy and a lonely widow in a remote parish in the west of Ireland, and the importance of one special parcel that changes the lives of the entire community, carrying them all into the true heart of Christmas.

The production features a cast from Ireland and the United States, led by Alex Sharpe, Clare O'Malley, Michael Grennell, Mick Mellamphy, Úna Clancy, Gregg Goodbrod, Andrea Lynn Green, Adam Huel Potter, Aidan McCracken, Daniel Patrick Sullivan, Serena Parrish, and Ethan Jack Haberfield, with standby Danny Rothman and understudies Riley Bocchicchio, Amy Bodnar, Dan Fenaughty, and Olivia Goosman.

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