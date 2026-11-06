Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: PARCEL FROM AMERICA Opens New York Premiere at Theatre Row
The production features a cast from Ireland and the United States, led by Alex Sharpe, Clare O'Malley, Michael Grennell, Mick Mellamphy, and more.
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Parcel from America, adapted from a tale by Irish storyteller Tomáseen Foley, has made its New York premiere at Theatre Row. The production will have a limited engagement through November 22, 2026. See photos from opening night!
The musical features a book and lyrics by Jahnna Beecham, Malcolm Hillgartner, and Michael J. Hume, with music by Malcolm Hillgartner and Kevin Corcoran. The production is directed by J.R. Sullivan, with music director and arranger Kevin Corcoran and choreography by Barry McNabb.
Parcel From America is the story of a young boy and a lonely widow in a remote parish in the west of Ireland, and the importance of one special parcel that changes the lives of the entire community, carrying them all into the true heart of Christmas.
The production features a cast from Ireland and the United States, led by Alex Sharpe, Clare O'Malley, Michael Grennell, Mick Mellamphy, Úna Clancy, Gregg Goodbrod, Andrea Lynn Green, Adam Huel Potter, Aidan McCracken, Daniel Patrick Sullivan, Serena Parrish, and Ethan Jack Haberfield, with standby Danny Rothman and understudies Riley Bocchicchio, Amy Bodnar, Dan Fenaughty, and Olivia Goosman.
Photo credit: Russ Rowland
Curtain
Aidan Mccracken
Dan Fenaughty Guest
Adam Huel Potter
Ethan Jack Haberﬁeld
Daniel Patrick Sullivan
Creative Team Of Parcel America
Director Sullivan
Jahnna Beecham, Sullivan Kevin Corcoran, Malcolm Hillgartner
The Band Kevin Corcoran, Aimée Farrell Courtney, Katie Wasko, Isaac Alderson, and Tom Fitzgerald.
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