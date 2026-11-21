Tony Award nominees Denée Benton and Jordan Donica, co-stars of HBO’s The Gilded Age, joined The New York Pops on Friday, November 20, 2026, on the Perelman Stage in Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium. Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, the orchestra and guest artists performed favorites from Benton and Donica’s careers and selections from the Great American Songbook. Check out the photos!

One Night Only: An Evening with Denée Benton and Jordan Donica featured “The Song of Purple Summer” from Spring Awakening, “Written in the Stars” from Aida, “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from Funny Girl, and “Finishing the Hat” from Sunday in the Park with George. The program also included The Gilded Age Suite from the HBO original soundtrack.

The New York Pops additionally presents 007: James Bond Forever with Lena Hall on October 23, 2026; Sleigh Bells Ring with Derek Klena, Lindsay Mendez, and Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA on December 18 and 19, 2026; Introducing...Jimmie Harrod and Marisha Wallace on February 5, 2027; and John Williams and Steven Spielberg: Movie Magic on March 5, 2027 in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.



Jordan Donica, Denee Benton, Steven Reineke and members of thee Cast of The Gilded Age