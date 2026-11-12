Photos: National Black Theatre Honors John Legend and More at Inaugural Fall Fête

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National Black Theatre celebrated its inaugural Fall Fête on Wednesday, November 11, at Current at Pier 59, Chelsea Piers, bringing together leading voices across theater, entertainment, fashion, philanthropy and the arts. Hosted by Bevy Smith, the evening honored John Legend, Mike Jackson and Get Lifted Film Co.; Margaret Anadu; Sanford Biggers; and Nona Hendryx, with performances by Legend, Somi Kakoma and Liza Jessie Peterson.

The celebration opened with the Kotchegna Drummers and a libation led by Reverend Rhonda Akanke' McLean-Nur, followed by welcoming remarks from Smith and event co-chairs Andi Bernstein, entrepreneur and founder of Beach Walk Media and Health Actually, and Sonja Warfield, co-showrunner, writer and executive producer of the Emmy-nominated The Gilded Age. Throughout the evening, video tributes and award presentations recognized the honorees' contributions across disciplines.

Michael F. Lythcott, NBT Board Chair, presented the Leadership Award to Margaret Anadu, while Thelma Golden, Director of the Studio Museum in Harlem, honored Sanford Biggers with the Artistic Excellence Award. Director and playwright Charles Randolph-Wright presented the Artistic Visionary Award to Nona Hendryx, and film and television producer Debra Martin Chase and entertainment Attorney Nina Shaw presented the Excellence in Creative Producing Award to John Legend and Mike Jackson (Get Lifted Film Co.).

Later, Legend took the stage for a special performance featuring new music from his upcoming musical, Imitation of Life. The evening also featured musical performances by Somi Kakoma and an original monologue by Liza Jessie Peterson.

Guests included Lena Waithe, Joy Sunday, Nicole Ari Parker, June Ambrose, Bethann Hardison, Mickalene Thomas, Sheinelle Jones, LaChanze, Donna Murphy, James Ijames, Michael R. Jackson, Jessica Frances Dukes, Nathan Lee Graham, Carrie Mae Weems, Mykal Kilgore and Sidney Dupont, among others.

The Fall Fête host committee included Debra Martin Chase, Sherrese Clarke, Tonya Lewis Lee, Dasha Niarchos, Denise Bradley Tyson and Reginald Van Lee.

Photo credit: Bre Johnson/BFA.com



Photo Credit: Bre Johnson & Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

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