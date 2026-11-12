My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: National Black Theatre Honors John Legend and More at Inaugural Fall Fête
Performances by Somi Kakoma and Liza Jessie Peterson were also part of the evening's program, which included the Kotchegna Drummers.
National Black Theatre celebrated its inaugural Fall Fête on Wednesday, November 11, at Current at Pier 59, Chelsea Piers, bringing together leading voices across theater, entertainment, fashion, philanthropy and the arts. Hosted by Bevy Smith, the evening honored John Legend, Mike Jackson and Get Lifted Film Co.; Margaret Anadu; Sanford Biggers; and Nona Hendryx, with performances by Legend, Somi Kakoma and Liza Jessie Peterson.
The celebration opened with the Kotchegna Drummers and a libation led by Reverend Rhonda Akanke' McLean-Nur, followed by welcoming remarks from Smith and event co-chairs Andi Bernstein, entrepreneur and founder of Beach Walk Media and Health Actually, and Sonja Warfield, co-showrunner, writer and executive producer of the Emmy-nominated The Gilded Age. Throughout the evening, video tributes and award presentations recognized the honorees' contributions across disciplines.
Michael F. Lythcott, NBT Board Chair, presented the Leadership Award to Margaret Anadu, while Thelma Golden, Director of the Studio Museum in Harlem, honored Sanford Biggers with the Artistic Excellence Award. Director and playwright Charles Randolph-Wright presented the Artistic Visionary Award to Nona Hendryx, and film and television producer Debra Martin Chase and entertainment Attorney Nina Shaw presented the Excellence in Creative Producing Award to John Legend and Mike Jackson (Get Lifted Film Co.).
Later, Legend took the stage for a special performance featuring new music from his upcoming musical, Imitation of Life. The evening also featured musical performances by Somi Kakoma and an original monologue by Liza Jessie Peterson.
Guests included Lena Waithe, Joy Sunday, Nicole Ari Parker, June Ambrose, Bethann Hardison, Mickalene Thomas, Sheinelle Jones, LaChanze, Donna Murphy, James Ijames, Michael R. Jackson, Jessica Frances Dukes, Nathan Lee Graham, Carrie Mae Weems, Mykal Kilgore and Sidney Dupont, among others.
The Fall Fête host committee included Debra Martin Chase, Sherrese Clarke, Tonya Lewis Lee, Dasha Niarchos, Denise Bradley Tyson and Reginald Van Lee.
Photo credit: Bre Johnson/BFA.com
Jonathan Mccrory, Cornelius Carter
Stacie Capece Minutolo, Chris Chambers, Melissa Murray Hill
LaChanze, Debra Martin Chase, Tonya Lewis Lee
Jonathan Mccrory, Mike Jackson, John Legend, Sade Lythcott
Somi
Photo Credit: Bre Johnson & Danté Crichlow/BFA.com
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