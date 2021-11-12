Photos: NOLLYWOOD DREAMS Celebrates Opening Night
The production will play a limited run through November 28, 2021.
Nollywood Dreams, the first production of MCC's 2021-22 season, began previews at the Newman Mills Theater on October 21, 2021. Directed by Saheem Ali (Fires in The Mirror), Nollywood Dreams opened on November 11, 2021 and will play a limited run through November 28, 2021.
Check out photos from opening night below!
The cast includes Abena (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play), Charlie Hudson, III (A Raisin in the Sun), Nana Mensah (Man from Nebraska), SANDRA OKUBOYEJO (Hamilton), Ade Otukoya (Gem of the Ocean), and Emana Rachelle (In The Name Of).
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Signage at MCC Theater
Theo Tiedemann and Tiffani Barbour
Nick Blaemire, Ellie Heyman and Van Hughes
MCC Co-Artistic Director Bernard Telsey and Felix Telsey
Rebecca Taichman and daughter Mariatu
Natasha Lyonne and Playwright Jocelyn Bioh
MCC Co-Artistic Director Bernard Telsey, MCC Managing Director Blake West and MCC Co-Artistic Director William Cantler
Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Lupita Nyong'o
Director Saheem Ali and Playwright Jocelyn Bioh
Gbenga Akinnagbe, Saheem Ali and Lupita Nyong'o
Gbenga Akinnagbe, Director Shaheem Ali, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Lupita Nyong'o
Charlie Hudson III
Abena
Lupita Nyong'o and Nana Mensah
Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Austin Smith
Director Saheem Ali, Charlie Hudson III, Ade Otukoya, Nana Mensah, sandra okuboyejo, Emana Rachelle, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Abena
MCC Co-Artistic Director Bernard Telsey, Director Saheem Ali, Charlie Hudson III, Ade Otukoya, Nana Mensah, sandra okuboyejo, Emana Rachelle, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh, Abena and MCC Co-Artistic Director William Cantler
Ade Otukoya, Nana Mensah, Emana Rachelle, sandra okuboyejo, Abena and Charlie Hudson III
Lupita Nyong'o and Director Saheem Ali
Shiro Kihagi, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh, Marsha Regis and Yao Dogbe
MCC Co-Artistic Director Bernard Telsey, MCC Managing Director Blake West and MCC Co-Artistic Director William Cantler