Photos: NOLLYWOOD DREAMS Celebrates Opening Night

Nollywood Dreams, the first production of MCC's 2021-22 season, began previews at the Newman Mills Theater on October 21, 2021. Directed by Saheem Ali (Fires in The Mirror), Nollywood Dreams opened on November 11, 2021 and will play a limited run through November 28, 2021.

Check out photos from opening night below!

The cast includes Abena (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play), Charlie Hudson, III (A Raisin in the Sun), Nana Mensah (Man from Nebraska), SANDRA OKUBOYEJO (Hamilton), Ade Otukoya (Gem of the Ocean), and Emana Rachelle (In The Name Of).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas