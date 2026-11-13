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Photos: MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT Opens Off-Broadway

Opening night guests included André Holland, Jelani Alladin, Nathan Lee Graham and Rachel Chavkin.

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You can now get a first look at opening night photos of Vineyard Theatre's MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT now in performances through November 29.

In attendance were special guests André Holland (Moonlight), Jelani Alladin (The Wild Party), Nathan Lee Graham (Theater Camp), Rachel Chavkin (The Lunchbox), James Cusati-Moyer (Messy White Gays), Hillary Fisher (||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :||), Sarah Gancher (The Wind and The Rain: A story about Sunny's Bar) and more. Read reviews for the production!

MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT is co-written by Tarell Alvin McCraney and Tina Landau. Landau also directs. MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT features Ato Blankson-Wood as Terence Alan Smith/Joan Jett Blakk and Nic Ashe, Gideon Glick, Kelvin Moon Loh, Sawyer Smith and Adina Verson. Polanco Jones Jr. is understudy for Terence Alan Smith/Joan Jett Blakk.

Introducing Joan Jett Blakk-the first (and only) Black Drag Queen Candidate for President of the United States of America. It's the early 90s, the height of the AIDS epidemic, and Joan and the newly formed Queer Nation Chicago set off on an exhilarating and dangerous journey to drag queer politics out of the closet-and onto the floor of the DNC. Inspired-but not bound-by the true story of drag performer and activist Terence Alan Smith, MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT is a joyous stampede through urgent and unfinished business.

 Photo credit: Angela Orellana, Michael Dajour, Tricia Baron



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