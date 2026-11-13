Photos: MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT Opens Off-Broadway

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

You can now get a first look at opening night photos of Vineyard Theatre's MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT now in performances through November 29.

In attendance were special guests André Holland (Moonlight), Jelani Alladin (The Wild Party), Nathan Lee Graham (Theater Camp), Rachel Chavkin (The Lunchbox), James Cusati-Moyer (Messy White Gays), Hillary Fisher (||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :||), Sarah Gancher (The Wind and The Rain: A story about Sunny's Bar) and more. Read reviews for the production!

MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT is co-written by Tarell Alvin McCraney and Tina Landau. Landau also directs. MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT features Ato Blankson-Wood as Terence Alan Smith/Joan Jett Blakk and Nic Ashe, Gideon Glick, Kelvin Moon Loh, Sawyer Smith and Adina Verson. Polanco Jones Jr. is understudy for Terence Alan Smith/Joan Jett Blakk.

Introducing Joan Jett Blakk-the first (and only) Black Drag Queen Candidate for President of the United States of America. It's the early 90s, the height of the AIDS epidemic, and Joan and the newly formed Queer Nation Chicago set off on an exhilarating and dangerous journey to drag queer politics out of the closet-and onto the floor of the DNC. Inspired-but not bound-by the true story of drag performer and activist Terence Alan Smith, MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT is a joyous stampede through urgent and unfinished business.

Photo credit: Angela Orellana, Michael Dajour, Tricia Baron

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming