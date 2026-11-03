Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Kyle Beltran and Adam Chanler-Berat in SLANTED FLOORS
In Slanted Floors, Kaplan (Chanler-Berat) and Teddy (Beltran) live in a rent-controlled apartment downtown where they work, gossip, and dream.
You can now get a first look at production photos for Slanted Floors, performed in an intimate, 30-seat performance space within the Astor Place Theatre building in Lower Manhattan.
Created by Billy McEntee and directed by Ryan Dobrin, Slanted Floors reunites original cast members Lucille Lortel Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Kyle Beltran and Lortel Award nominee Adam Chanler-Berat whose performances were widely praised in the production's initial runs in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.
In Slanted Floors, Kaplan (Chanler-Berat) and Teddy (Beltran) live in a rent-controlled apartment downtown where they work, gossip, and dream. This one night, you're invited into their home.
Photo credit: Hanjie Chow
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