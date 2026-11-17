"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Kelli O'Hara Honored With Lifetime Achievement at York Theatre Gala
The event took place on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at The Edison Ballroom.
The York Theatre's 34th Annual Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala took place on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at The Edison Ballroom. Check out photos from the event below!
This year's Gala honored nine-time Tony Award nominee and Tony winner Kelli O'Hara with the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater, and Theater Historian and Drama Desk co-president Charles Wright with The York Theatre Founders' Award, named after The York founder Janet Hayes Walker for individuals who have made a significant impact on the sustainability of the arts.
Since its inception in 1988, the Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala has been a highlight of the New York theater season, celebrating legendary figures in musical theater and supporting The York Theatre's mission of developing new musicals and preserving notable works from the past. Past honorees have included Harold Prince, Stephen Sondheim, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, and André De Shields.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
John Mooney and Culver Casson
John Mooney and Joyce Callo
Joyce Callo, John Mooney and Culver Casson
Stephen Nachamie (Director)
Tim Collins with Kalem Kopf and Kevin Thompson
Stuart Ross, Stephen Nachamie, Joseph Hayward and Dane Lipton
Barry Cohen and W. David McCoy
Chuck Strand and Linda Strand
Charles Rosen and Joan Mischa
W. David McCoy with Ted Snowdon and Duffy Violante
York Theatre Board that includes-Joan Ross Sorkin, Jim Kierstead, Riki Kane Larimer, Laurence Holzman, Claudia Zahn, Linda Wielkotz, Chuck Strand, Douglas Cohen, Mia Moravis and Tim Collins with Kelli O'Hara
Honorees Kelli O'Hara and Charles Wright
Marchant Davis
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