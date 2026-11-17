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​The York Theatre's 34th Annual Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala took place on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at The Edison Ballroom. Check out photos from the event below!

This year's Gala honored nine-time Tony Award nominee and Tony winner Kelli O'Hara with the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater, and Theater Historian and Drama Desk co-president Charles Wright with The York Theatre Founders' Award, named after The York founder Janet Hayes Walker for individuals who have made a significant impact on the sustainability of the arts.

Since its inception in 1988, the Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala has been a highlight of the New York theater season, celebrating legendary figures in musical theater and supporting The York Theatre's mission of developing new musicals and preserving notable works from the past. Past honorees have included Harold Prince, Stephen Sondheim, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, and André De Shields.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

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