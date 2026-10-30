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Photos: KILGALLEN Begins Rehearsals at York Theatre

The production stars Donna Vivino and features music by Tony-nominee Chuck Strand.

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On Tuesday, October 27, The York Theatre egan rehearsals for the premiere of KILGALLEN, a musical mystery with book and music by Tony-nominee Chuck Strand, lyrics by Chuck Strand and Emily Drossell, additional music by George Petersen, choreography by Jennifer Copaken, music directed by Eric Svejcar, and directed by Terry Berliner. Check out photos from the first rehearsal below!

KILGALLEN begins previews Saturday, November 28 at The Theatre at Saint Jean's (150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue) and plays a limited engagement through Sunday, December 27. Opening night is Thursday, December 3 at 7 p.m.

KILGALLEN is a musical mystery about Dorothy Kilgallen, one of America's most influential journalists. Brilliant, relentless, and unapologetically ambitious, Kilgallen moved among the celebrities, politicians, and power brokers who defined her era. When President Kennedy was assassinated, she became convinced that the truth was being buried, and set out to prove it. Even as she realized her life was in danger, she forged ahead. Dorothy died under suspicious circumstances on November 7, 1965. The mystery remains unsolved today.

The production stars Donna Vivino (LES MISERABLES, Wicked, Hell's Kitchen) as Dorothy Kilgallen, Tanner Callicutt (Parade, The Great Gatsby) as JFK, Max Cervantes (Nat'l Tour: Pretty Woman, On Your Feet) as Sergio, Dawn Cantwell (Wicked, 1776) as Reporter, Miss Francis, Marcia and Marilyn Monroe, Lana Gordon (Hadestown, Chicago) as Florence Pritchett, Rory Max Kaplan (A Bronx Tale, Jersey Boys) as Announcer, Pinza and Walter Cronkite, Jim Newman (Mamma Mia) as Dick, Dom Scott (Rock of Ages, Million Dollar Quartet) as Ron Pataky, Nathaniel Stampley (The Color Purple, The Lion King) as Herb and others, and Libby Winters (Almost Famous, American Idiot) in the ensemble and as Dorothy's understudy, Valentina Rodriguez (Off Broadway debut) as Female Understudy, Matthew Schatz (Nat'l Tour: Jersey Boys) as Male Understudy.

The production features scenic design by Daniel Zimmerman, costume design by Teresa Snider-Stein, and lighting design by Paul Miller. Peter Brucker is the sound designer, Thomas Jenkeleit is the props supervisor, Caitlin Molloy is the wig designer, and Frank Lombardi is the stage manager. Casting by Holly Buzcak. David Callahan is production manager, Billy Cowles is company manager, Valentina Zazelli is assistant director, Megan Smith is dramaturg. Marketing by Innoruptiv, publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

Photo Credit: Shawn Salley

Photos: KILGALLEN Begins Rehearsals at York Theatre — photo 1 of 10

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Dawn Cantwell, Lana Gordan

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Jim Newman and Donna Vivino

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Dawn Cantwell

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Checking out the designs

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The cast of Kilgallen with the Staff and Board of The York Theatre

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Meet and greet

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Photos: KILGALLEN Begins Rehearsals at York Theatre — photo 10 of 10

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