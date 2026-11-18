"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Jennifer Lopez Joins Rachel Zegler for 92NY Screening and Talk
Lopez discussed her career, and revealed plans for a new world tour in summer 2027.
Jennifer Lopez hosted an advance screening and conversation about The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas, at 92NY, followed by a conversation moderated by Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story," Broadway's forthcoming "Evita"). See photos from the event!
Lopez reflected on her early career and also broke news that she's planning a new world tour in summer 2027. You can now watch a clip of her conversation with Zegler!
The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas was filmed during the final performance of Lopez's sold-out residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. It chronicles her journey from the Bronx to international stardom through more than two decades of music and live performance.
Photo credit: Steven Simione
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