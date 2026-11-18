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Jennifer Lopez hosted an advance screening and conversation about The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas, at 92NY, followed by a conversation moderated by Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story," Broadway's forthcoming "Evita"). See photos from the event!

Lopez reflected on her early career and also broke news that she's planning a new world tour in summer 2027. You can now watch a clip of her conversation with Zegler!

The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas was filmed during the final performance of Lopez's sold-out residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. It chronicles her journey from the Bronx to international stardom through more than two decades of music and live performance.

Photo credit: Steven Simione

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 19% 2 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 12% 3 Hayden Faulkner - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 11% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 11% 5 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 11% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 15% 2 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 13% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 8% 4 Chris Godshall - SHE KILLS MONSTERS The Secret Theatre 6% 5 Robert Jay Pugh - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Theater 2020 at the Mark O'Donnell 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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