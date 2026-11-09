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Photos: Jeff Hiller in THE EXHIBITIONIST at SoHo Playhouse

The nine-performance engagement continues through Saturday, November 21.

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The Exhibitionist, a new comedy starring Emmy Award Winner Jeff Hiller, written by James Hindman and directed by Andrew Russell, is beginning performances at SoHo Playhouse. The nine-performance engagement continues through Saturday, November 21. Get a first look at photos!

Justin is coming undone. The McMillon Museum of Art's oldest and most charming intern is guiding patrons to an exhibit of a recently discovered painting by Vincent Van Gogh. But Justin is freaking out. Just one floor below, his own artwork is being scrutinized in a big competition that could thrust him into the career of his dreams.

The Exhibitionist is a love letter to artists and explores the lengths we will go to define our worth and success. This award-winning 65-minute solo comedy explores the joys and terrors of being an artist.

The production features scenic and costume designs by Christopher Ford, lighting design by Kate McGee and sound design by Peter Mills Weiss. As performances sell out, a limited number of additional tickets may be released daily at the SoHo Playhouse box office. 

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy 



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