Photos: Inside The York Theatre 2025 Spring Gala, Part 2

The York Theatre recently celebrated their Spring Gala, a special one-night-only concert at The Theater at St. Jeans. Check out photos from the event.

By: Mar. 25, 2025
The event included appearances from Broadway's Karen Ziemba (Contact, Steel Pier) and Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, Ain't Too Proud), Tony Award winner Ben Vereen, the mistress of many voices Christine Pedi, and Tony Award nominee and Broadway song and dance man Tony Yazbeck, and American Dance Machine for the 21st Century, a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to preserving great works of musical theater choreography.

In association with Riki Kane Larimer, the evening honored the tireless work of Broadway’s producing pair, Tom and Michael D’Angora. The evening will be directed by Mark Waldrop with Eugene Gwozdz serving as Musical Director. 

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

The York Theatre Gala 2025 All Singing, All Dancing, All York

Honorees Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora

Tom D'Angora, Christine Pedi and Michael D'Angora

Tom D'Angora, Christine Pedi and Michael D'Angora

Tom D'Angora, Christine Pedi, Michael D'Angora and Karen Ziemba

Tom D'Angora, Christine Pedi, Michael D'Angora and Karen Ziemba

Tom D'Angora, Christine Pedi, Michael D'Angora and Karen Ziemba

Tom D'Angora, Jamie deRoy and Michael D'Angora

Tom D'Angora, Jamie deRoy and Michael D'Angora

Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora are joined by Stuart Ross who provided Special Song Lyrics

Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora and Stuart Ross

Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora and Richie Ridge

Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora and Richie Ridge

Riki Kane Larimer with Michael D'Angora and Tom D'Angora

Riki Kane Larimer with Michael D'Angora and Tom D'Angora

Eugene Gwozdz (Music Director), Michael D'Angora, Patrick Parker, Mark Waldrop (Director) and Tom D'Angora

Michael D'Angora, Tom D'Angora and Jelani Remy

Michael D'Angora, Tom D'Angora and Jelani Remy

Karen Ziemba, Michael D'Angora, Tom D'Angora and Jelani Remy

Karen Ziemba, Michael D'Angora, Tom D'Angora and Jelani Remy

Jim Kierstead, Michael D'Angora, Tom D'Angora, Joseph Hayward and Debra Walton

Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora

Tony Yazbeck, Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora

Tony Yazbeck, Jess LeProtto with Members of American Dance Machine that includes-Gabriella Ottersburg Enriques, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Lloyd Knight, Georgina APazcoquin, Brett Barthelemy, Ronnie Bowman, Jr., Ford Haeuser, Kurt Horney, Margaret Kingsbury, Catherine Krebs, Danelle Morgan, Tatiana Nunez, Grace Sautter, Christine Sienicki, Duncan Smith, Ricky Smith and Zach Williams

Danelle Morgan, Lloyd Knight and Christine Sienicki

Danelle Morgan, Michael D'Angora, Lloyd Knight, Christine Sienicki and Tom D'Angora

Joseph Hayward, Wendy Hall, Marie Grace LaFerrara, Debra Walton, Emily Drossell and Noah Glaister

Debra Walton, Daryl Walker, Dahlak Brathwaite and Joseph Hayward

Jess LeProtto and Tony Yazbeck

Jess LeProtto, Randi Levine Miller and Tony Yazbeck

Lawrence Evans and Debra Walton

Jim Kierstead and Douglas Denoff

Doug Cohen, Jim Kierstead, Riki Kane Larimer, Laurence Holzman, Alexander Zier and Charles Strand

Daryl Walker, Leonor Perea, Dahlak Brathwaite, Debra Walton and Lawrence Evans

Jelani Remy and Tony Yazbeck

Jelani Remy and Tony Yazbeck

Tony Yazbeck, Debra Walton and Jelani Remy

Doug Cohen, Tony Yazbeck, Randi Levine Miller and Ken Waissman

Duffy Valenti, Tony Yazbeck and Ted Snowdon

Duffy Valenti and Ted Snowdon

George Petersen and Charles Strand

Stephen Nachamie and Eugene Gwozdz

Jim Kierstead, Eugene Gwozdz and Stephen Nachamie

Richard Maltby, Jr. and Jamie deRoy

Jim Kierstead, Irvin Mason, Jr. and Richard Hillman

