Photos: Inside The York Theatre 2025 Spring Gala, Part 2

The York Theatre recently celebrated their Spring Gala, a special one-night-only concert at The Theater at St. Jeans. Check out photos from the event.
The event included appearances from Broadway's Karen Ziemba (Contact, Steel Pier) and Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, Ain't Too Proud), Tony Award winner Ben Vereen, the mistress of many voices Christine Pedi, and Tony Award nominee and Broadway song and dance man Tony Yazbeck, and American Dance Machine for the 21st Century, a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to preserving great works of musical theater choreography.
In association with Riki Kane Larimer, the evening honored the tireless work of Broadway’s producing pair, Tom and Michael D’Angora. The evening will be directed by Mark Waldrop with Eugene Gwozdz serving as Musical Director.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
The York Theatre Gala 2025 All Singing, All Dancing, All York
Honorees Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora
Tom D'Angora, Christine Pedi and Michael D'Angora
Tom D'Angora, Christine Pedi and Michael D'Angora
Tom D'Angora, Christine Pedi, Michael D'Angora and Karen Ziemba
Tom D'Angora, Christine Pedi, Michael D'Angora and Karen Ziemba
Tom D'Angora, Christine Pedi, Michael D'Angora and Karen Ziemba
Tom D'Angora, Jamie deRoy and Michael D'Angora
Tom D'Angora, Jamie deRoy and Michael D'Angora
Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora are joined by Stuart Ross who provided Special Song Lyrics
Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora and Stuart Ross
Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora and Richie Ridge
Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora and Richie Ridge
Riki Kane Larimer with Michael D'Angora and Tom D'Angora
Riki Kane Larimer with Michael D'Angora and Tom D'Angora
Eugene Gwozdz (Music Director), Michael D'Angora, Patrick Parker, Mark Waldrop (Director) and Tom D'Angora
Michael D'Angora, Tom D'Angora and Jelani Remy
Michael D'Angora, Tom D'Angora and Jelani Remy
Karen Ziemba, Michael D'Angora, Tom D'Angora and Jelani Remy
Karen Ziemba, Michael D'Angora, Tom D'Angora and Jelani Remy
Jim Kierstead, Michael D'Angora, Tom D'Angora, Joseph Hayward and Debra Walton
Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora
Tony Yazbeck, Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora
Tony Yazbeck, Jess LeProtto with Members of American Dance Machine that includes-Gabriella Ottersburg Enriques, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Lloyd Knight, Georgina APazcoquin, Brett Barthelemy, Ronnie Bowman, Jr., Ford Haeuser, Kurt Horney, Margaret Kingsbury, Catherine Krebs, Danelle Morgan, Tatiana Nunez, Grace Sautter, Christine Sienicki, Duncan Smith, Ricky Smith and Zach Williams
Danelle Morgan, Lloyd Knight and Christine Sienicki
Danelle Morgan, Michael D'Angora, Lloyd Knight, Christine Sienicki and Tom D'Angora
Joseph Hayward, Wendy Hall, Marie Grace LaFerrara, Debra Walton, Emily Drossell and Noah Glaister
Debra Walton, Daryl Walker, Dahlak Brathwaite and Joseph Hayward
Jess LeProtto and Tony Yazbeck
Jess LeProtto, Randi Levine Miller and Tony Yazbeck
Lawrence Evans and Debra Walton
Jim Kierstead and Douglas Denoff
Doug Cohen, Jim Kierstead, Riki Kane Larimer, Laurence Holzman, Alexander Zier and Charles Strand
Daryl Walker, Leonor Perea, Dahlak Brathwaite, Debra Walton and Lawrence Evans
Tony Yazbeck, Debra Walton and Jelani Remy
Doug Cohen, Tony Yazbeck, Randi Levine Miller and Ken Waissman
Duffy Valenti, Tony Yazbeck and Ted Snowdon
George Petersen and Charles Strand
Stephen Nachamie and Eugene Gwozdz
Jim Kierstead, Eugene Gwozdz and Stephen Nachamie
Richard Maltby, Jr. and Jamie deRoy
Jim Kierstead, Irvin Mason, Jr. and Richard Hillman
