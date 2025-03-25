Photos: Inside The York Theatre 2025 Spring Gala, Part 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The York Theatre recently celebrated their Spring Gala, a special one-night-only concert at The Theater at St. Jeans. Check out photos from the event.

The event included appearances from Broadway's Karen Ziemba (Contact, Steel Pier) and Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, Ain't Too Proud), Tony Award winner Ben Vereen, the mistress of many voices Christine Pedi, and Tony Award nominee and Broadway song and dance man Tony Yazbeck, and American Dance Machine for the 21st Century, a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to preserving great works of musical theater choreography.

In association with Riki Kane Larimer, the evening honored the tireless work of Broadway’s producing pair, Tom and Michael D’Angora. The evening will be directed by Mark Waldrop with Eugene Gwozdz serving as Musical Director.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

