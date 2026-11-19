"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for FINN at Atlantic Theater Company; Full Cast Set
Making his New York theater debut in the role of Finn is JJ Beck.
Atlantic for Kids has revealed the complete cast for this season's Atlantic for Kids musical, the New York premiere of Finn by Chris Nee, Michael Kooman, and Christopher Dimond, with direction by Ryan Dobrin. Finn will play Atlantic Stage 2 from December 12, 2026 - January 31, 2027.
Making his New York theater debut in the role of Finn is JJ Beck. He joins previously announced company members Jonice Bernard, Sydney Carmona, Gio Coppola, Catherine Luckenbach, Arwen-Vira Marsh, Maya Mays, Hayden Eugene Poe, and Alexa Stratton.
Atlantic is producing the New York premiere of Finn, which garnered headlines when a planned tour of the musical was canceled following a change in leadership at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where the children's musical was commissioned and premiered in 2024. Now more than ever, children need stories that uplift them to fully embrace and celebrate everything that makes them who they are. Finn is a reminder to all of us that the importance of acceptance and belonging will never go out of style. In a world where differences can separate us, Finn illustrates how those differences can beautifully bring us together.
This underwater musical chronicles the coming-of-age journey of Finn, a young shark who dreams of following in his family's footsteps by joining the prestigious Shark Guard. Finn explores the depths of the brilliant and beautiful ocean, with quirky sea creature characters and catchy tunes. As Finn faces the challenges of growing up and following his heart, his musical story becomes a magical journey of self-discovery, friendship, and adventure. Finn runs approximately one hour with no intermission.
Photo credit: Ahron R. Foster
The cast and creative team of Finn
The cast and creative team of Finn
The cast of Finn
The cast of Finn in music rehearsals
JJ Beck
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