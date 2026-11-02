Photos: Inside Opening Night of Drew Michael's LOVE ME Off-Broadway

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You can now check out opening night photos of Love Me, an immersive and hilarious theatrical experience from the mind of Emmy Award-nominated comedian Drew Michael, now playing at SoHo Playhouse in a strictly limited engagement through November 22 only. Love Me is directed by Peabody Award winner Prashanth Venkataramanujam. Love Me is written and performed by Drew Michael.

Presented as part of the 2026 New York Comedy Festival, Love Me arrives in New York following an acclaimed 2023 run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Drew brings the audience inside his mind as he retraces his lifelong search for love - five chapters, five relationships. Through headphones and cinematic sound design, the story isn't just told, it's felt from the inside.

Love Me marks former SNL writer Drew Michael's Off-Broadway debut. He was featured in 2018's "Drew Michael: Drew Michael" and 2021's "Drew Michael: Red Blue Green," both produced by HBO. His longtime collaborator Prashanth Venkataramanujam served as the head writer of the 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Photo credit: Austin Ruffer

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