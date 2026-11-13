Photos: IMPRESSIVE, SINCERELY Opens Tonight at P&T Knitwear

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Impressive, Sincerely, a new comedy by Robert Norman, celebrates its world premiere opening tonight at P&T Knitwear on Manhattan's Lower East Side. The production continues performances through December 6, 2026. Check out production photos below!

Presented by Ugly & Arrogant Productions, Impressive, Sincerely follows an American author who travels to a small German town, where her unsuccessful debut novel has unexpectedly become a local sensation.

As she participates in a series of author events, she begins to suspect that her translator is manipulating her conversations and has produced a radically unfaithful translation of her book.

The deadpan comedy explores questions of language, artistic ownership, and the ways meaning can change between cultures and individuals.

The production marks the first multi-week theatrical engagement at P&T Knitwear, a family-owned independent bookstore, podcast studio, and community space on the Lower East Side.

Performances take place inside the bookstore, with doors opening 30 minutes before curtain to allow audience members to explore the space.

Impressive, Sincerely runs through December 6.

Impressive, Sincerely (world premiere)

Written by Robert Norman

Directed by Alex Hare

Opening: Friday, November 13 at 7pm (doors at 6:30pm)

Regular Performances:

November 15, 16, 22, 23, 24, December 6 at 7pm (doors at 6:30pm)

November 14, 21 at 7:30pm (doors at 7pm)

P&T Knitwear Bookstore (180 Orchard Street, Manhattan)

Tickets $20-55

impressivesincerelyplay.com

99 minutes with no intermission

The cast includes Amara James Aja* (The Ford/Hill Project), Annika Burley* (Come from Away), Joshua William Gelb (Theater in Quarantine), Liz Leimkuhler* (The Gilded Age), and Sophie Sorensen (Barbarian).

The creative team includes producer Sara Robillard, lighting designer Christopher Wong, assistant director / rehearsal stage manager Kamila Boga, production stage manager Wylie Dodson, and German dialect consultant Hanna Mortensen. The production is directed by Alex Hare.

*These Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association (production is an Equity Showcase).

Photo Credit: Rebecca Michelson

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