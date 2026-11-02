Photos: I BECAME WE Opens Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company

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You can now see photos from opening night of I Became We, being presented by Atlantic Theater Company at the Linda Gross Theater. The piece is written by Obie winner Mona Pirnot, directed by Obie winner Sarah Benson, with music by Relentless Award winner Jack D. Coen.

The cast includes Alison Cheeseman, Paul Chwe MinChul An, Nathan Fletcher, Mark Hanke, Oliver Holt, Natalie Pinales Holt, Heather Jones, Helen Karloski, Kathryn McCreary, Paige Nesle, Neil Netherly, Lily Hazel Nussbaum, Logan Pitts, Carrie Quarquesso, AnnMarie Sandy, Michael Steinberger, Gregorio Taniguchi, Tyler Tejada, Elizabeth van Os, Zen Wu

Performances began on Friday, October 16. The production officially opened on Tuesday, October 27, for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 22.

I Became We is presented as a first-person monologue, performed by a sixteen-person choir about a woman in her mid-thirties wrestling with one of life's most important decisions. With plainspoken, contemporary language sung in the stylings of classical choral music, comes a new formally-daring, auto-fictional play from Mona Pirnot.

I Became We features sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Louisa Thompson, lights by Tuce Yasak, sound by Palmer Hefferen, choral casting by Margery Daley, and Musical Direction, Orchestrations & Arrangements by Jack D. Coen. Tyler Crow serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson



Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson

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