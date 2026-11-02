 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: I BECAME WE Opens Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company

See photos of cast members Alison Cheeseman, Paul Chwe MinChul An, Nathan Fletcher, Mark Hanke, and more.

By:

You can now see photos from opening night of I Became We, being presented by Atlantic Theater Company at the Linda Gross Theater. The piece is written by Obie winner Mona Pirnot, directed by Obie winner Sarah Benson, with music by Relentless Award winner Jack D. Coen.

The cast includes Alison Cheeseman, Paul Chwe MinChul An, Nathan Fletcher, Mark Hanke, Oliver Holt, Natalie Pinales Holt, Heather Jones, Helen Karloski, Kathryn McCreary, Paige Nesle, Neil Netherly, Lily Hazel Nussbaum, Logan Pitts, Carrie Quarquesso, AnnMarie Sandy, Michael Steinberger, Gregorio Taniguchi, Tyler Tejada, Elizabeth van Os, Zen Wu

Performances began on Friday, October 16. The production officially opened on Tuesday, October 27, for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 22.

I Became We is presented as a first-person monologue, performed by a sixteen-person choir about a woman in her mid-thirties wrestling with one of life's most important decisions. With plainspoken, contemporary language sung in the stylings of classical choral music, comes a new formally-daring, auto-fictional play from Mona Pirnot.

I Became We features sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Louisa Thompson, lights by Tuce Yasak, sound by Palmer Hefferen, choral casting by Margery Daley, and Musical Direction, Orchestrations & Arrangements by Jack D. Coen. Tyler Crow serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson


Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson
Buy Tickets to I Became We



Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR in Off-Broadway FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
Hold in Off-Broadway Hold
AMT Theater (10/26-11/15)
Oratorio for Living Things in Off-Broadway Oratorio for Living Things
Berlind Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center (11/06-11/08)
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS in Off-Broadway EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
Men Love Horsies in Off-Broadway Men Love Horsies
Royal Family Productions (11/13-11/13)
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA in Off-Broadway LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
LA GRINGA in Off-Broadway LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Show Info Buy Tickets