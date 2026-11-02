Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: I BECAME WE Opens Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company
See photos of cast members Alison Cheeseman, Paul Chwe MinChul An, Nathan Fletcher, Mark Hanke, and more.
You can now see photos from opening night of I Became We, being presented by Atlantic Theater Company at the Linda Gross Theater. The piece is written by Obie winner Mona Pirnot, directed by Obie winner Sarah Benson, with music by Relentless Award winner Jack D. Coen.
The cast includes Alison Cheeseman, Paul Chwe MinChul An, Nathan Fletcher, Mark Hanke, Oliver Holt, Natalie Pinales Holt, Heather Jones, Helen Karloski, Kathryn McCreary, Paige Nesle, Neil Netherly, Lily Hazel Nussbaum, Logan Pitts, Carrie Quarquesso, AnnMarie Sandy, Michael Steinberger, Gregorio Taniguchi, Tyler Tejada, Elizabeth van Os, Zen Wu
Performances began on Friday, October 16. The production officially opened on Tuesday, October 27, for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 22.
I Became We is presented as a first-person monologue, performed by a sixteen-person choir about a woman in her mid-thirties wrestling with one of life's most important decisions. With plainspoken, contemporary language sung in the stylings of classical choral music, comes a new formally-daring, auto-fictional play from Mona Pirnot.
I Became We features sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Louisa Thompson, lights by Tuce Yasak, sound by Palmer Hefferen, choral casting by Margery Daley, and Musical Direction, Orchestrations & Arrangements by Jack D. Coen. Tyler Crow serves as the Production Stage Manager.
Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson
The company of I Became We
Paige Nesle & Lily Hazel Nussbaum
Mona Pirnot poses with her mom
Jack D. Coen poses with his parents
The company of I Became We
Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson
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