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The Argyle Theatre is presenting Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, directed by Evan Pappas, with associate direction and choreography by Debbie Roshe and musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Starring Liz Leclerc as Mary Poppins and Ben Marshall as Bert, the musical will continue through Sunday, January 3, 2027, at The Argyle Theatre.

The production marks a significant milestone for The Argyle Theatre as Evan Pappas concludes his eight-season tenure as Artistic Director and welcomes incoming Artistic Director Tommy Ranieri.

The jack-of-all-trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

The cast features Liz Leclerc as Mary Poppins, Ben Marshall as Bert, Andrew Foote as George Banks, and Adrianne Hick as Winifred Banks, with Nina Cannistraci and Madelynn Justice sharing the role of Jane Banks, and Andrew Joseph Boylan and Tyler Renaud sharing the role of Michael Banks.

Photo credit: Richard Termine

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Hayden Faulkner - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 42% 2 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 17% 3 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 17% 4 Amanda Roberge - HUMAN THINGS The West End Theatre 8% 5 JEN CAPRIO - REUNIONS CITY CENTER STAGE II 8% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 33% 2 Marc D. Lyons - LAST. GOOD. NIGHT. The Tank 33% 3 Sara Fellini - ECTOPLASM spit&vigor theatre co. 33% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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