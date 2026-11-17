"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: First Look at MARY POPPINS at Argyle Theatre
Starring Liz Leclerc as Mary Poppins and Ben Marshall as Bert, the musical will continue through Sunday, January 3, 2027, at The Argyle Theatre.
The Argyle Theatre is presenting Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, directed by Evan Pappas, with associate direction and choreography by Debbie Roshe and musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Starring Liz Leclerc as Mary Poppins and Ben Marshall as Bert, the musical will continue through Sunday, January 3, 2027, at The Argyle Theatre.
The production marks a significant milestone for The Argyle Theatre as Evan Pappas concludes his eight-season tenure as Artistic Director and welcomes incoming Artistic Director Tommy Ranieri.
The jack-of-all-trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."
The cast features Liz Leclerc as Mary Poppins, Ben Marshall as Bert, Andrew Foote as George Banks, and Adrianne Hick as Winifred Banks, with Nina Cannistraci and Madelynn Justice sharing the role of Jane Banks, and Andrew Joseph Boylan and Tyler Renaud sharing the role of Michael Banks.
Photo credit: Richard Termine
Tyler Renaud, Liz Leclerc, & Madelynn Justice
Madelynn Justice, Andrew Foote, Tyler Renaud, Adrianne Hick, Liz Leclerc, and Ben Marshall
Liz Leclerc, Aaron Syi, Robert Anthony Jones, Jillian Paige, Tyler Renaud and Madelynn Justice
Ben Marshall and ensemble
Company Of Mary Poppins
Adrianne Hick, Andrew Joseph Boylan, Liz Leclerc, Nina Cannistraci and Aaron Syi
Madelynn Justice, Liz Leclerc, Tyler Renaud, Ben Marshall & Ensemble
Andrew Foote, Nina Cannistraci, Adrianne Hick, Andrew Joseph Boylan, and Ben Marshall
Madelynn Justice, Liz Leclerc, Ben Marshall, Tyler Renaud,& Ensemble
The cast
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