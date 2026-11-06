Photos: First Look at Cary Gitter's THE STEEL MAN at 59E59 Theaters

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You can now get a first look at photos of Penguin Rep Theatre's production of Cary Gitter's THE STEEL MAN, playing Off Broadway at 59E59 Theaters (Theatre B). Performances will run until December 13. The cast of The Steel Man is Sam Guncler, Amanda Kristin Nichols and Leighton Samuels.

Inspired by a true story, The Steel Man follows Jake Gellert as he struggles to escape from the shadow of his larger-than-life father, Leo, a Hungarian Jewish Holocaust survivor. While Leo remains consumed by the past and a desire to avenge the family he lost, Jake searches for a way to forge his own identity and help his father find peace.

The creative team is Christopher and Justin Swader (scenic design), Christian Fleming (costume design), Ed McCarthy (lighting design), Max Silverman (composer and sound design), Brian Pacelli(projections design) and Buffy Cardoza (properties). The casting director is Jenn Haltman. The production stage manager is Isaac Goldbaum.

Photo credit: Carol Rosegg

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