"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: FANTASMA Opens Off-Broadway at 59E59 Theaters
The cast of Fantasma includes Zabryna Guevara, Alma Martinez, Camila Moreno, Elizabeth Ramos, Nancy Rodriguez, and Adriana Sevan.
The World Premiere of Fantasma by Benjamin Benne and directed by Laurie Woolery is now officially open at 59E59 Theaters' Theater A. The production will play a limited run through December 20, 2026. See photos from opening night! The cast of Fantasma includes Zabryna Guevara, Alma Martinez, Camila Moreno, Elizabeth Ramos, Nancy Rodriguez, and Adriana Sevan.
On Christmas Eve, three generations of women gather in Rosie's newly renovated kitchen to make chuchitos – a traditional Guatemalan recipe passed down by heart, touch, and intuition. While her granddaughters attempt to document the dish step-by-step, they discover that what's being preserved isn't just food, and that recording and remembering are entirely different things.
Spanning nearly two decades, Fantasma is a bittersweet exploration of what we keep, what we lose, and the impossibility of ever capturing it exactly right.
Photo credit: Valerie Terranova
Erin Daley
Laurie Woolery, Adriana Sevan, Elizabeth Ramos, Alma Martinez, Camila Moreno, Zabryna Guevara, Erin Daley, Benjamin Benne, and Nancy Rodriguez
Laurie Woolery, Adriana Sevan, Elizabeth Ramos, Alma Martinez, Camila Moreno, Nancy Rodriguez, Zabryna Guevara, and Benjamin Benne
Erin Daley, Laurie Woolery and Benjamin Benne
Erin Daley, Benjamin Benne, Laurie Woolery, and George Forbes
Erin Daley and George Forbes
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