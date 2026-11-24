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The World Premiere of Fantasma by Benjamin Benne and directed by Laurie Woolery is now officially open at 59E59 Theaters' Theater A. The production will play a limited run through December 20, 2026. See photos from opening night! The cast of Fantasma includes Zabryna Guevara, Alma Martinez, Camila Moreno, Elizabeth Ramos, Nancy Rodriguez, and Adriana Sevan.

On Christmas Eve, three generations of women gather in Rosie's newly renovated kitchen to make chuchitos – a traditional Guatemalan recipe passed down by heart, touch, and intuition. While her granddaughters attempt to document the dish step-by-step, they discover that what's being preserved isn't just food, and that recording and remembering are entirely different things.

Spanning nearly two decades, Fantasma is a bittersweet exploration of what we keep, what we lose, and the impossibility of ever capturing it exactly right.

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 8% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 6% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 7% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 7% 5 Cecilia Bracey - UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS OUT/PLAY at MCS Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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Related Stories 1 Cast Set for FANTASMA World Premiere at Primary Stages

PRIMARY STAGES has revealed the cast and creative team for the World Premiere of Fantasma by Benjamin Benne and directed by Laurie Woolery, presented by Primary Stages and Lucille Lortel Theatre. 2 FANTASMA World Premiere and More Set for Primary Stages 2026/2027 Season

Primary Stages has unveiled its 2026/27 Season at 59E59 Theaters, including the inaugural project in the Primary Stages Studio Series, as well as the launch of their new Flex Pass ticket program.