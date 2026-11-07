Photos: Edward W. Hardy Performs at Carnegie Hall for American Composers Orchestra Gala

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Dr. Edward W. Hardy returned to Carnegie Hall for the American Composers Orchestra Gala, performing as the solo violin entertainment for the evening's after-party in the Weill Terrace Room, his second consecutive year as ACO's gala entertainment.

Earlier that evening, Hardy performed in ACO's concert 'Hello, America: We Gather Here' in Zankel Hall, then moved upstairs to play for gala guests as they danced, sang, and reminisced through the night. The engagement marks a new chapter in his relationship with Carnegie Hall: he has appeared there as a soloist and chamber musician in Weill Recital Hall ('The Music of Sho Kuon,' 2024), as an orchestral musician in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage and Zankel Hall, and now as a private event solo violinist in the Weill Terrace Room, his 34th performance in the hall and his first in that room. The evening also included a moment with composer-violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), who joined Hardy at the after-party and played his violin.

Hardy said, 'Being in that room, watching people dance around me while I played, genuinely felt like uncharted territory, and I don't say that lightly. I'm grateful for every one of these opportunities to discover new ways to communicate musically with people who want to reminisce, sing, dance, or simply be entertained. Most importantly, I'm grateful for the community that keeps inviting me back.'

See photos from the event below!

Photo Credit: Alfred Kan



Photo Credit: Alfred Kan

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