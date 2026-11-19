"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Classic Stage Company Honors Steven Pasquale and Adrian Bryan-Brown at 2026 Gala
The event featured Christopher Fitzgerald, Greg Hildreth, Phillipa Soo, Michael R. Jackson and more.
Classic Stage Company celebrated their 2026 Gala at City Winery, honoring veteran theatrical press agent Adrian Bryan-Brown and Steven Pasquale, Outer Critics Circle Award acting nominee for CSC's Assassins and director of CSC's current production of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty. See photos!
Hosted by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald and Greg Hildreth, the 2026 Gala featured performances and appearances by Kerstin Anderson, Michael R. Jackson, Simon Jones, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok, Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr., Bailey Ryon, Milly Shapiro, Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo, and a surprise appearance from Donna and the Dynamos (Emily Croft, Jasmine Overbaugh, and Carly Sakolove).
The evening was directed by Daniel Goldstein with music director Reagan Casteel, and raised funds for Classic Stage Company's mission of exploring and reimagining classics across the world's repertoire and bringing accessible theater to New York audiences.
Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty is currently running through Sunday, December 6, with original music and arrangements by Yeller Tooth, and directed by Steven Pasquale.
Beginning December 10, CSC will present Penelope, featuring music and lyrics by Alex Bechtel and a book by Alex Bechtel, Grace McLean & Eva Steinmetz. Penelope stars multi-hyphenate actress-singer-writer Grace McLean (Suffs; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) and is directed by Eva Steinmetz.
Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer
Preston Whiteway (CSC Interim Executive Director) and Jill Rafson (CSC Producing Artistic Director)
Adrian Bryan-Brown (Honoree) and Joan Marcus
Simon Jones, Loraine Alterman Boyle, Adrian Bryan-Brown, and Joan Marcus
Jill Rafson and Adrian Byran-Brown
Steven Pasquale (Honoree), Jill Rafson, and Adrian Bryan-Brown
2026 Gala Honorees Steven Pasquale and Adrian Bryan-Brown
Claire Lieberwitz (Gala Committee Chair) and Steven Pasquale
Hosts Christopher Fitzgerald and Greg Hildreth
Emma Taylor (CSC Board Chair) and Claire Lieberwitz
Claire Lieberwitz and Emma Taylor
Leslie Odom Jr.
Martyna Mayok
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