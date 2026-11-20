"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation Celebrate 2026 Idea Awards for Theatre
David Greenspan, Minna Lee, Francesca D'Uva, and Jerome Walker were honored at the ceremony held at West Bank Café in New York City.
The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation presented its 2026 Idea Awards for Theatre, recognizing adventurous new voices in playwriting and musical theatre, as well as established playwrights whose work has helped shape the field. See photos!
The 2026 Tooth of Time Distinguished Career Award was presented to David Greenspan (She Stoops to Comedy, The Argument). Honoring accomplished playwrights who have created significant, idea-driven works throughout their careers, the Tooth of Time Distinguished Career Award includes a $25,000 prize.
Minna Lee (My Home on the Moon) received this year’s Ollie New Play Award, and the two Vivace Musical Theatre Awards were presented to Francesca D'Uva (This Is My Favorite Song) and Jerome Walker (how would you have us). Recognizing emerging talent and original work with ambitious theatrical ideas, each award includes a $25,000 prize.
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Jerome Walker
Jerome Walker
Jerome Walker and Francesca D'Uva
David Greenspan, Minna Lee, Francesca D'Uva and Jerome Walker
Jerome Walker and Kate Bussert
Minna Lee and Kate Bussert
Jerome Walker and Gillian Jackson
Gillian Jackson
Jaela DeShazo
Jaela DeShazo
Minna Lee
Minna Lee
The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation Board of Directors that includes Sheilah Rae, Kate Bussert, Terry Bernstein and John Dias
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