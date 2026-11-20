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The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation presented its 2026 Idea Awards for Theatre, recognizing adventurous new voices in playwriting and musical theatre, as well as established playwrights whose work has helped shape the field. See photos!

The 2026 Tooth of Time Distinguished Career Award was presented to David Greenspan (She Stoops to Comedy, The Argument). Honoring accomplished playwrights who have created significant, idea-driven works throughout their careers, the Tooth of Time Distinguished Career Award includes a $25,000 prize.

Minna Lee (My Home on the Moon) received this year’s Ollie New Play Award, and the two Vivace Musical Theatre Awards were presented to Francesca D'Uva (This Is My Favorite Song) and Jerome Walker (how would you have us). Recognizing emerging talent and original work with ambitious theatrical ideas, each award includes a $25,000 prize.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 10% 3 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8% 4 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 11% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 8% 4 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 8% 5 Christopher Basile - THE HOMOSEXUALS OUT/PLAY at The Studio Theater at 520 8th Ave 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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