"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Bill Russell Hosts Book Signing at The Museum of Broadway For Memoir 'Still, Bill'
Still, Bill: Gay Adventures From Cowboyland to Broadway is now available in paperback, e-book and audiobook formats from Amazon and other book sellers.
Still, Bill: Gay Adventures From Cowboyland to Broadway is the new memoir from two-time Tony Award-nominee, Bill Russell. Still, Bill: Gay Adventures From Cowboyland to Broadway is now available in paperback, e-book and audiobook formats from Amazon and other book sellers. Bill Russell hosted a celebration of his new memoir on Tuesday, November 17 at 5PM at The Museum of Broadway. Check out photos below!
The evening featured book readings by the author, and performances by special guests, The Skivvies, Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina.
How does an effeminate boy–raised in Cowboyland with cattle and guns, hunting and trucks, sports and church, jocks and jerks, cruelty and small-mindedness–get from the Black Hills of South Dakota to the thrills and heartbreak of the white-hot lights of Broadway and the West End? The answer can be found in this memoir by the author of Side Show, elegies for angels, punks and raging queens, and Pageant, among other musicals.
This frequently amusing, sometimes wild, often moving ride proceeds from creating grade school productions of fairy tales to writing the books and lyrics for internationally produced musicals and collaborating with the super-smart, uber-talented, and sometimes famous. Along the way, the author provides a ringside seat for viewing the huge cultural changes from the 1950s to the 2020s: hippies and flower power, women’s and gay liberation, civil rights and wrongs, AIDS and covid, and the softening of hardened attitudes offset by alarming pushbacks against justice and democracy.
Purchase the book here.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Bill Russell...Still Bill
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
|
Al Menos Cantos
Cabrini Shrine (11/19-11/19)
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)