Photos: Behind the Scenes of ROYAL Off-Broadway at Copacabana Nightclub
Performances have been extended through December 20.
The recently extended Off-Broadway theatrical, cirque revue ROYAL has released a look behind the scenes featuring company cirque artists Jack'd Bat and Salvicious and dancers Breezy and William Rivera by renowned art photographer Tim Colose.
Inspired by London's Soho, Berlin's club scene, and Paris' cabaret legacy, ROYAL is playing at the Copacabana Nightclub. The show combines live vocals and cirque acts with interactive games and an immersive pre-show experience. ROYAL, which recently extended its run through December 20, 2026, explores the complexities of masculinity through a diverse, consent-forward approach.
The show's principal cast includes cirque artiste Jack'd Bat, Panama Burlesque Festival champion Mizzaddy, drag icon Mx. LeStrange, international Pole Champion Salvicious, Off-Broadway's Najee Gabay-Knight, alongside Royal dancers Will Rivera and Breezy with special guest performers throughout the run. Doors open for the immersive Cocktail Hour at 8pm followed ROYAL-The Show and afterparty.
Jack'd Bat
Breezy (Royal Dancer)
Salvicious (Acrobat)
William Rivera (Royal Dancer)
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