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The recently extended Off-Broadway theatrical, cirque revue ROYAL has released a look behind the scenes featuring company cirque artists Jack'd Bat and Salvicious and dancers Breezy and William Rivera by renowned art photographer Tim Colose.

Inspired by London's Soho, Berlin's club scene, and Paris' cabaret legacy, ROYAL is playing at the Copacabana Nightclub. The show combines live vocals and cirque acts with interactive games and an immersive pre-show experience. ROYAL, which recently extended its run through December 20, 2026, explores the complexities of masculinity through a diverse, consent-forward approach.

The show's principal cast includes cirque artiste Jack'd Bat, Panama Burlesque Festival champion Mizzaddy, drag icon Mx. LeStrange, international Pole Champion Salvicious, Off-Broadway's Najee Gabay-Knight, alongside Royal dancers Will Rivera and Breezy with special guest performers throughout the run. Doors open for the immersive Cocktail Hour at 8pm followed ROYAL-The Show and afterparty.

Jack'd Bat

Breezy (Royal Dancer)

Salvicious (Acrobat)

William Rivera (Royal Dancer)

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 8% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 7% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 6% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 11% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 8% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 7% 5 Cecilia Bracey - UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS OUT/PLAY at MCS Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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