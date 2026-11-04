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Photos: Alec Baldwin and More Attend Opening Night of WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater

See who stepped out to celebrate the opening night of Richard Nelson's We'll See, starring Sally Murphy, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Jay O. Sanders, and Yvonne Woods.

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Check out photos of  last night's celebratory Opening Night of Richard Nelson's WE'LL SEE. The show's opening night welcomed guests like Alec Baldwin and more.

Reprising their roles as the Apple family, WE’LL SEE features Sally Murphy (Jane), Maryann Plunkett (Barbara), Laila Robins (Marian), and Jay O. Sanders (Richard). Yvonne Woods (Yvonne) joins this iteration as Richard’s partner.   

The Public’s production of WE’LL SEE features scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, and sound design and composition by Scott Lehrer. Nicole Caroselli is the production stage manager and Molly Foy is the stage manager.

Photo Credit: HanJie Chow

Photos: Alec Baldwin and More Attend Opening Night of WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater — photo 1 of 12


Stephen Kunken and Sally Murphy

Photos: Alec Baldwin and More Attend Opening Night of WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater — photo 2 of 12


The cast of WE'LL SEE with Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Playwright/Director Richard Nelson

Photos: Alec Baldwin and More Attend Opening Night of WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater — photo 3 of 12


Maryann Plunkett

Photos: Alec Baldwin and More Attend Opening Night of WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater — photo 4 of 12


Sally Murphy

Photos: Alec Baldwin and More Attend Opening Night of WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater — photo 5 of 12


Yvonne Woods

Photos: Alec Baldwin and More Attend Opening Night of WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater — photo 6 of 12


Laila Robins

Photos: Alec Baldwin and More Attend Opening Night of WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater — photo 7 of 12


Jay O. Sanders

Photos: Alec Baldwin and More Attend Opening Night of WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater — photo 8 of 12


Richard Nelson

Photos: Alec Baldwin and More Attend Opening Night of WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater — photo 9 of 12


The cast of WE'LL SEE

Photos: Alec Baldwin and More Attend Opening Night of WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater — photo 10 of 12


Alec Baldwin

Photos: Alec Baldwin and More Attend Opening Night of WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater — photo 11 of 12


Stephen Kunken

Photos: Alec Baldwin and More Attend Opening Night of WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater — photo 12 of 12


Jamie Sanders

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