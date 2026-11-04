Photos: Alec Baldwin and More Attend Opening Night of WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater

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Check out photos of last night's celebratory Opening Night of Richard Nelson's WE'LL SEE. The show's opening night welcomed guests like Alec Baldwin and more.

Reprising their roles as the Apple family, WE’LL SEE features Sally Murphy (Jane), Maryann Plunkett (Barbara), Laila Robins (Marian), and Jay O. Sanders (Richard). Yvonne Woods (Yvonne) joins this iteration as Richard’s partner.

The Public’s production of WE’LL SEE features scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, and sound design and composition by Scott Lehrer. Nicole Caroselli is the production stage manager and Molly Foy is the stage manager.

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