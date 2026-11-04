Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Alec Baldwin and More Attend Opening Night of WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater
See who stepped out to celebrate the opening night of Richard Nelson's We'll See, starring Sally Murphy, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Jay O. Sanders, and Yvonne Woods.
Check out photos of last night's celebratory Opening Night of Richard Nelson's WE'LL SEE. The show's opening night welcomed guests like Alec Baldwin and more.
Reprising their roles as the Apple family, WE’LL SEE features Sally Murphy (Jane), Maryann Plunkett (Barbara), Laila Robins (Marian), and Jay O. Sanders (Richard). Yvonne Woods (Yvonne) joins this iteration as Richard’s partner.
The Public’s production of WE’LL SEE features scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, and sound design and composition by Scott Lehrer. Nicole Caroselli is the production stage manager and Molly Foy is the stage manager.
Photo Credit: HanJie Chow
The cast of WE'LL SEE with Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Playwright/Director Richard Nelson
The cast of WE'LL SEE
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