Phillipa Soo, Beth Leavel and More to Join Classic Stage Company 2026 Gala

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​Classic Stage Company has revealed the hosts and initial performers for their 2026 Gala, honoring veteran theatrical press agent Adrian Bryan-Brown and Steven Pasquale, Outer Critics Circle Award acting nominee for CSC's Assassins and director of CSC's upcoming production of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty.

Hosted by Christopher Fitzgerald and Greg Hildreth, the 2026 Gala will feature performances and appearances by newly announced Michael R. Jackson, Bailey Ryon, and Milly Shapiro, joining Whitney Bashor, Simon Jones, Beth Leavel, Martyna Majok, and Phillipa Soo, with additional surprise performances planned for the evening.

Directed by Daniel Goldstein (Godspell, Unknown Soldier) with music director Reagan Casteel (Chess), the event will be held on Monday, November 16 at City Winery, beginning with a cocktail hour at 6pm followed by dinner and performances at 7pm. The evening will raise funds for Classic Stage Company's mission of exploring and reimagining classics across the world's repertoire and bringing accessible theater to New York audiences.

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