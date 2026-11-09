 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Phillipa Soo, Beth Leavel and More to Join Classic Stage Company 2026 Gala

Performers also include Milly Shapiro, and Michael R. Jackson, with Daniel Goldstein directing the evening.

By:
Phillipa Soo, Beth Leavel and More to Join Classic Stage Company 2026 Gala

Classic Stage Company has revealed the hosts and initial performers for their 2026 Gala, honoring veteran theatrical press agent Adrian Bryan-Brown and Steven Pasquale, Outer Critics Circle Award acting nominee for CSC's Assassins and director of CSC's upcoming production of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty.

Hosted by Christopher Fitzgerald and Greg Hildreth, the 2026 Gala will feature performances and appearances by newly announced Michael R. Jackson, Bailey Ryon, and Milly Shapiro, joining Whitney Bashor, Simon Jones, Beth Leavel, Martyna Majok, and Phillipa Soo, with additional surprise performances planned for the evening.

Directed by Daniel Goldstein (Godspell, Unknown Soldier) with music director Reagan Casteel (Chess), the event will be held on Monday, November 16 at City Winery, beginning with a cocktail hour at 6pm followed by dinner and performances at 7pm. The evening will raise funds for Classic Stage Company's mission of exploring and reimagining classics across the world's repertoire and bringing accessible theater to New York audiences. 

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR in Off-Broadway FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
Hold in Off-Broadway Hold
AMT Theater (10/26-11/15)
Men Love Horsies in Off-Broadway Men Love Horsies
Royal Family Productions (11/13-11/13)
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA in Off-Broadway LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
LA GRINGA in Off-Broadway LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS in Off-Broadway EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets