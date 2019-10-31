Patrick Wilson and Dagmara Domińczyk Join THE 24 HOUR PLAYS

Today, The 24 Hour Plays announced a new crop of participants who will honor Academy Award-winning actor Kathy Bates at the 19th Annual The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala. The event will be held at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre in Times Square on Monday, November 18th.

The impressive cast will now include dynamic duo Patrick Wilson and Dagmara Domińczyk, along with Francesca Ramsey, Lela Loren, Mat Fraser, Josh Hamilton, Brett Gelman, and Kelly AuCoin. Theresa Rebeck and Pippin Parker will direct two of the plays, Gracie Gardner joins the writing team, and Jonathan Coulton will add music to the evening.

They join previously announced cast members Maura Tierney, Rachel Dratch, Justin Long, Julie Klausner, Pascale Armand, Justine Lupe, Evan Jonigkeit, Robin de Jesus, Vella Lovell, Genevieve Angelson and Joel Marsh Garland; writers Jesse Eisenberg, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and Robert O'Hara; and directors Carolyn Cantor, Taylor Reynolds and Timothy Douglas.

"We have such an incredible array of talent this year," said Mark Armstrong, Artistic Director for The 24 Hour Plays. "A group with such remarkable range is a perfect tribute to Kathy Bates, who can make an audience laugh as quickly as she can make them think and feel - as these artists are sure to do for our audience on November 18."

This year's gala teams The 24 Hour Plays up with the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN). Proceeds from The 24 Hour Plays 2019 Broadway Gala support LE&RN's work to fight lymphedema and lymphatic disease through education, research, and advocacy. Kathy Bates serves as LE&RN's National Spokesperson.

The marathon process for The 24 Hour Plays begins at 10:00pm the night before the performance. Writers, directors, actors and production staff - many of whom have never worked with or met each other before - gather for an orientation where they are asked to share one costume piece, one prop, a special skill, and to reveal something that they have always wanted to do on stage. Using this as inspiration, the writers spend the night developing 10-minute plays, with rehearsals set to begin at 9:00am the following morning for an 8:00pm performance on November 18th.

Tickets for The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway are available now for purchase at TodayTix.com. Sponsor packages are available now at 24hourplays.com.





