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The recently extended Off-Broadway theatrical, cirque revue ROYAL and its producers The Copacabana Nightclub and Prince's Playhouse honor Trinity Place Shelter with a Gala Performance on Dec 13. They will donate a portion of tickets from November 29 through December 20 performances to support the organization.

Trinity Place Shelter is a non-sectarian, 10-bed transitional shelter that is open all year to provide LGBTQ youth with a safe place to sleep, eat, store belongings, and have access to transportation. Through strong local community partnerships, we are able to provide access to comprehensive medical services, case management, education, career counseling, art classes and mental health services. All youth referred to Trinity Place have been identified as interested in, or are actively seeking, employment or schooling.

ROYAL is by London's SOHO, Berlin's club scene, and Paris' cabaret legacy, ROYAL takes over the legendary Copacabana. Vibrant vocals and thrilling cirque acts paired with interactive games and an immersive pre-show experience.

The show recently announced an extension through December 20th, 2026 has been garnering praise from critics and audience members alike. Performed at the iconic Copacabana Nightclub, ROYAL is a consent-forward and diverse exploration of what it means to be a man and all its complexities.

Doors open for an immersive Cocktail Hour at 8pm with ROYAL-The Show beginning at 9pm followed by afterparties and special themed nights.

The show's principal cast includes cirque artiste Jack'd Bat, Panama Burlesque Festival champion Mizzaddy, drag icon Mx. LeStrange, international Pole Champion Salvicious, Off-Broadway's Najee Gabay-Knight, alongside Royal dancers Will Rivera and Breezy with special guest performers throughout the run.

The ROYAL show is produced by Prince's Playhouse and The Copacabana Nightclub and is designed and directed by Anthony Logan Cole with Cole's longtime collaborator Chris Verde who serves as Lighting and Sound Designer.

ROYAL will play its final 2026 performance on December 20th, 2026 before taking its winter hiatus.

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The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 7% 3 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 7% 4 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% 5 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 5% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 8% 4 Kelsey Johnson - SALLY SPECTRE 30th Street theater 6% 5 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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