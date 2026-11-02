New York Theatre Ballet to Stage THE NUTCRACKER at Florence Gould Theater

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New York Theatre Ballet (NYTB) will present seven performances of Keith Michael's The Nutcracker, a one-hour, family-friendly production, December 11-13, 2026 at Florence Gould Theatre. Perfect for audiences ages 3+, all seats are priced at just $35.

Featuring enchanting choreography by Keith Michael, this reimagined classic ballet brings Tchaikovsky's beloved score to life in the Art Nouveau style of 1907. With characters that audiences have come to treasure, the Sugar Plum Fairy, Nutcracker Prince, mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes, dancing flowers, and a time-bending clock come together to delight young children and their families. Whimsical set designs by Gillian Bradshaw-Smith and vibrant costumes by Sylvia Taasohn Nolan (Resident Costume Designer for the Metropolitan Opera) complete this colorful holiday journey.

Performances of Keith Michael's The Nutcracker at Florence Gould Theater (55 East 59th Street in New York City) are scheduled for Friday evening, December 11 at 6:00pm, Saturday, December 12 at 11:00am, 1:00pm, and 3:30pm, and Sunday, December 13 at 11:00am, 1:00pm, and 3:30pm. Tickets are $35, plus fees. Please visit: www.nytb.org/tickets for tickets and more information.

LAND OF THE SWEETS PARTY

Join New York Theatre Ballet and your favorite characters from The Nutcracker on Saturday, December 12, following the 3:30pm performance, for a special Land of the Sweets Party. Step into this magical post-show event filled with holiday cheer and photos with Marie, the Prince, and NYTB dancers. Holiday treats, crafts, and festivities for the whole family make this a can't miss event. Proceeds from the Land of the Sweets Party benefit NYTB and its programs. Perfect for ages 3 and up!

ONCE UPON A BALLET SUBSCRIPTION

New York Theatre Ballet's production of Keith Michael's The Nutcracker is also available through a Once Upon a Ballet subscription which includes the company's March 12-14, 2027 performances of Cinderella. Subscription perks include prime seating, a small gift for each child subscriber at The Nutcracker, flexibility to change dates, a Meet & Greet with dancers after the show, a 5% discount on ticket prices, and more. To purchase subscriptions, contact tickets@nytb.org.

ABOUT Keith Michael

(Choreographer) Keith Michael conceived and choreographed New York Theatre Ballet's current production of The Nutcracker (2011-2026) and its previous production of The Nutcracker (1985–2010), as well as The Alice-in-Wonderland Follies (selected by Lincoln Center Institute for their 2002–2003 touring season), GOOSE!, and L'Histoire du Soldat. His performance career has included New York Theatre Ballet, The Vanaver Caravan, David Parker and The Bang Group, and The New York Baroque Dance Company, among many others. Mr. Michael has a BFA from Case Western Reserve University and a Certificate in Arts Administration from New York University. He has served as Production Coordinator for the Dance Division at The Juilliard School since 1997 and has facilitated thousands of performances nationally and internationally, wearing a large variety of production hats. He is also an urban naturalist, leading New York City WILD! birding and nature walks throughout the NYC boroughs, and a regular contributor to WestView News: The Voice of the West Village. He has published four books of writing and photography: Once Around the Block: A Birder's Year in the West Village, 1000 Days: World Trade Center Rising, Take Me to the River, and Let's Go Out! which can be previewed at www.keithmichaelnyc.com

ABOUT NEW YORK THEATRE BALLET

New York Theatre Ballet performs small classic masterpieces and new contemporary works for adults and innovative hour-long ballets for young children, all at affordable prices. The mission is carried out in the work of the Professional Company, its New York Theatre Ballet School, and its LIFT Community Service Program. Together these divisions reach adults and family audiences across the country, building a love for dance and diverse audiences for the future. Since 1978, NYTB has produced, for adult and family audiences, dozens of classic masterpieces and contemporary ballets. Its roster includes dances by Frederick Ashton, Merce Cunningham, Agnes De Mille, José Limón, and Antony Tudor. NYTB has appeared with The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall to sold out audiences and has performed at dance venues such as Danspace Project, Jacob's Pillow, Kaatsbaan International Dance Center, and New York's City Center. Founded by Diana Byer, NYTB has earned national acclaim for its restoration and revival of small masterworks by great choreographers and for its innovative hour-long ballets based on children's literature. In August 2026, Antonia Franceschi was appointed Artistic Director of NYTB.

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