"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
New Tricks Stories to Bring Storytellers Over 40 to The Huron Club at Soho Playhouse
Adrianne Frost hosts the fourth season of NEW TRICKS STORIES at 15 Vandam St., with performers drawn from The Moth and PBS' Stories From The Stage.
Now in its fourth year, New Tricks Stories is proving that old dogs have new tricks at The Huron Club at the legendary SoHo Playhouse on Aug. 16. New Tricks Stories is New York City's only show featuring storytellers over 40, taking storytelling to a new level: proving the best tales come from those who've seen it all.
Hosted by Adrianne Frost (pictured above, 'Late Night with Conan O'Brien,' VH-1's 'Best Week Ever'), New Tricks showcases performers whose stories range from funny and reflective to heartfelt and inspiring, highlighting the depth that comes only with experience. Award-winning storytellers from The Moth, PBS' Stories From The Stage, RISK! and more. Grab a drink, laugh, cry and remember what it was like to use a dial phone. New Tricks Stories: Because great storytelling knows no age.
December 20th includes Ophira Eisenberg, Cynthia Freeman, Jude Treder Wolf, Sandi Marx, Eric Vetter and Melinda Buckley.
Tickets are on sale now.
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