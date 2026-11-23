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Now in its fourth year, New Tricks Stories is proving that old dogs have new tricks at The Huron Club at the legendary SoHo Playhouse on Aug. 16. New Tricks Stories is New York City's only show featuring storytellers over 40, taking storytelling to a new level: proving the best tales come from those who've seen it all.

Hosted by Adrianne Frost (pictured above, 'Late Night with Conan O'Brien,' VH-1's 'Best Week Ever'), New Tricks showcases performers whose stories range from funny and reflective to heartfelt and inspiring, highlighting the depth that comes only with experience. Award-winning storytellers from The Moth, PBS' Stories From The Stage, RISK! and more. Grab a drink, laugh, cry and remember what it was like to use a dial phone. New Tricks Stories: Because great storytelling knows no age.

December 20th includes Ophira Eisenberg, Cynthia Freeman, Jude Treder Wolf, Sandi Marx, Eric Vetter and Melinda Buckley.

Tickets are on sale now.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 8% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 6% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 7% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 7% 5 Cecilia Bracey - UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS OUT/PLAY at MCS Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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