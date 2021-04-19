National Theatre Network to Launch With Woolly Mammoth Theatre, American Conservatory Theater and More

Introducing the National Theatre Network, the first of its kind digital platform for major regional theatres that allows audiences to watch, support and connect with iconic and beloved institutions. The National Theatre Network is created by and for regional theatres, in collaboration with Broadway On Demand.

The National Theatre Network provides an entire online platform and app for organizations to stream their professional-grade digital programming and creates a single source for theatre fans around the world who want to discover the rich content American regional theatre companies are producing.

On the cutting edge of how theatre artists and fans are using technology, the National Theatre Network brings live and recorded performances, classes, galas, award ceremonies and more to an expanded global audience. Offering a fully integrated digital content platform for each regional theatre company, the app is being launched to serve the appetite of the theatre fan base and the mission and vision of these regional theatre partners. This new avenue of digital programming breaks down barriers to entry that have long been problematic, growing audiences exponentially and creating an opportunity to deliver the content fans love, live, on whatever screen is handy and with technology that raises the bar.

The National Theatre Network debuts on Saturday, May 15, 2021 with the Woolly Mammoth Theatre and American Conservatory Theater presentation of the original film adaptation of The Bushwick Starr's Production of Animal Wisdom, by Heather Christian. Filmed at the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington D.C., the film is directed by Amber McGinnis with stage direction by Emilyn Kowaleski and features a cast that includes Sasha Brown, Eric Farber, B.E. Farrow, and Maya Sharpe.

Timmy Metzner, Director of Marketing at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company said, "We partnered with Broadway on Demand to create the National Theatre Network because we found that they are the experts in this brand-new technology and in this completely exciting and innovative way to reach audiences. They were able to merge with our existing technology to provide a service that we could not have created on our own and have been partners with us as we have built up our virtual and digital programming over the past year. We knew that they would be there to iterate, innovate and collaborate alongside with us rather than provide an out of the box solution for a time in which being nimble and flexible was really important."

Sean Cercone, CEO/President of Broadway Licensing, the parent company of Broadway on Demand, added, "We are thrilled and honored to be supporting the mission of America's great regional theatre institutions at this very challenging moment in history. With great disruption comes great opportunity and to be a small part of helping these visionary organizations evolve and expand is tremendously rewarding for our Broadway on Demand team."

The National Theatre Network's platform and app will begin showcasing regional theatre programming on May 15, 2021 from early partners including American Conservatory Theater, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and the Irish Repertory Theatre. For more information on how to join the National Theatre Network, please visit nationaltheatrenetwork.com.

