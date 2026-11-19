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Tisch New Theatre (TNT), NYU's student-run theatre organization, will present a fully staged concert production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's iconic Sunday in the Park with George at Off-Broadway's historic Linda Gross Theater-previously home to the original Off-Broadway productions of Spring Awakening, The Band's Visit, Kimberly Akimbo, and Buena Vista Social Club. Performances will run December 5th & 6th.

Directed by Clark Worden, music directed by Luca Millard-Kish, and produced by Sophia Ashbahian, join TNT this December in celebrating the music of Stephen Sondheim.

The days leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, Georges Seurat is struggling to make meaningful art and maintaining a relationship with his lover, Dot. Amid the scorn of the artistic community, Seurat's artistic ability thrives while his love diminishes. A century later, Seurat's descendant - named George and also an artist - finds himself burnt out and in search of what artistic path to follow, but he finds the answer to his future in the past.

Due to incredible demand, opening night has already sold out, but tickets remain available for December 6th at both 1PM and 5:30PM. Tickets start at $30, with a special $15 student starting rate.

CAST

Starring JT Smith as George and Lauren Marchand as Dot/Marie. Featuring Frankie Snyder as Old Lady/Blair Daniels, Molly Dupre as Nurse/Harriet Pawling, Leonidas Tirella as Jules/Robert Greenberg, Memphis Messina as Yvonne/Naomi Eisen, Sam Jacobson as Boatman/Redmond, Stella Duncan as Celeste #1/Waitress, Caitlin Lohfeld as Celeste #2/Elaine, Hanako Stepper as Louise/Critic, David Rosemberg as Franz/Dennis, Julia Doty as Frieda/Betty, James Rosenblath as Soldier #1/Alex, Travis Villines as Soldier #2/Young Man, Max Sanders as Louis/Billy Webster, Ryan Sawyer Robbins as Mr./Waiter and Gigi Kazanjian as Mrs./Artist. Mason Naman and Hannah Schnorr serve as swings.

BAND

Luca Millard-Kish serves as music director and conductor, with Katerina Li as assistant music director, pianist and synthesizer player. Joseph Lim plays synthesizer, Alima Ovali plays violin 1, Lauren Holmes plays violin 2, Nolan Clark plays viola, Jonathan Walton plays cello, Alvin Liao plays bass, Anna Lien plays harp, Ian Fleck plays reed 1, Anna Han plays reed 2, Cara Rivecco plays reed 3, Nathan Page plays horn, and Asher Feinberg and Brynna Gritter Kenneke play percussion.

CREATIVE TEAM

Produced by Sophia Ashbahian in association with Tisch New Theatre, the production is directed by Clark Worden, with Luca Millard-Kish serving as music director. The creative team includes lighting designer Sophie DiBella, sound designer Grace Kelly, projection designer Crystal Zhao and costume consultant Kaylee Renaud.

Tammy Lam is production stage manager, Madi Snyder is production manager, Zach Degen is technical director, Matthew Feinstein is company manager and associate producer, and Ana Julia Baker is marketing director and associate producer. Minna Lezak is dramaturg, Todd Croslis is associate director, and Katerina Li is assistant music director. Oryna Bludova is associate lighting and projection designer, Adam Victor is assistant lighting designer, Miles DeSantis is associate sound designer and Seoyun Lim is assistant projection designer.

Naba Sheikh serves as DEIA chair, Liam Redford is accessibility director and Justina Rosas is outreach director.

Ava Ford is Instagram manager, Darby Greene is TikTok manager and Meera Kochar McCabe is video content director. Graphic designers are Chiara Amodeo, Alice Qin and Brianna Sun. Elise Niva is head of special events, with marketing assistants Silviana Abreu, Quincy Despres, Mikayla Farbman, Elizabeth Guyer, AJ Higgins, Via Michel and Zack Stones. Photographers are Dany Batalla, Leor Hersh, Nia McKnight, Pia Ostrognai, Michelle Shay and Lola Watkinson.

Megan Stickles is stage manager, Anna Feitel is assistant stage manager, Nikki Mosaddegh is A1 and April Liu is A2. Lea Wang is assistant producer, Sam Charney is DEIA advisor and Temulun Sukhbold is DEIA assistant. Rehearsal pianists are Izzy Gottfried and Layla Sanders. Production assistants are Arriana Bolanos, Sophie Chang, Charlotte Crocker, Quincy Despres, Luke Hwang, Alex Kelly, Enzo Kennedy, Lyra Rechea, Allie Rehor, Mo Riley, Zucca Scotto Di Carlo, Yula Seo, Zack Stones and Stella Zhu.

Sunday in the Park with George is presented through arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 13% 2 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 10% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 10% 4 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 8% 5 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 12% 2 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 10% 3 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 9% 4 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 7% 5 Chris Godshall - SHE KILLS MONSTERS The Secret Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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