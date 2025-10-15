NEPO BABY to Have World Premiere at The New Stage Performance Space

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nepo Baby, a devilish new satire about the current climate of the entertainment industry, is set to make its world premiere Off-Broadway at New Stage Performance Space this fall. Written by Nick Bisa, directed by Beejan Land (The Kite Runner on Broadway; Barry Levinson's Rock the Kasbah), and starring acclaimed independent film and theatre actor Theodore Bouloukos (hailed by The New Yorker's Richard Brody as “the secret weapon of independent cinema” – Jobe'z World; Eephus), the production begins performances on Thursday, November 6.



An eccentric, old-school classy Oscar-nominated character actor, Augustus Nepopoulos, is going through a rough patch in his career when he reconnects with his nephew, Baby. Twenty-two, unemployed, and still living with his rich parents, Baby is in desperate need of some guidance. So, when he mentions in passing that he wants to try acting, Augustus is quick to offer a helping hand. It's an invigorating partnership for both, but as Baby's career begins to skyrocket, his intentions come into question: will he stick by his uncle and bring him along for the ride? Or will he get sucked into the darkness of fame and leave him for dead?



While Nepo Baby is a comedy, beneath the humor lies a tender exploration of human connection between two estranged souls. It is equal measures a coming-of-age tale and a tragic loss of innocence. If ever there was a brief moment of passion between Tár and Bojack Horseman, this Greek tragedian satire would be the regret-stricken offspring. While this isn't necessarily a work of realism, it's almost certainly a work of plausible-ism.



Nepo Baby begs the question: What is success? And what will even those closest to you do to keep it?



“I'm excited to direct Nick Bisa's biting new play,” says Beejan Land. “Audiences can expect a breathtaking satirical romp through our current times in and out of the entertainment business, and a show that hits on universal themes of family, purpose and ambition.”



Performances of Nepo Baby are on Nov 6 at 8pm; Nov 7 at 8pm; Nov 8 at 8pm; Nov 9 at 5pm; Nov 10 at 8pm; Nov 12 at 8pm; Nov 13 at 8pm; Nov 14 at 8pm; Nov 15 at 3pm; Nov 15 at 8pm; Nov 16 at 5pm; Nov 17 at 8pm; Nov 19 at 8pm; Nov 20 at 3pm; Nov 20 at 8pm; Nov 21 at 5pm. There are 16 performances in total.



The creative team is led by Beejan Land (director and producer) and Maddie Schumacher (co-producer and dramaturg) and also includes Emmy Award-winner Machine Dazzle (Costume Consultant), Luke Duggan / Big Watermelon (Branding & Design) and Daniel DeMello (Press Representative).

