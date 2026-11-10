Michael Braun to Join PRE-EXISTING CONDITION Off-Broadway Cast

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Michael Braun will join Pre-Existing Condition as the role of 'D.' Braun will take over the role currently played by Drama Desk Award nominee Greg Keller beginning Monday, November 30, alongside Edie Falco and then Whitney White, rotating into the role of 'A.'

Written by Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland and directed by Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia, the show is now in performances at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street) and currently on sale through Saturday, January 8, 2027.

The role of 'A' will be performed by Actor Award nominee Hari Nef (November 9-28), Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Edie Falco (November 30 – December 19), and by Tony Award nominee Whitney White (December 21 – January 8, 2027).

The current cast also includes Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith and Drama Desk Award winner Susannah Perkins; and understudies Josh Tobin and Sarin Monae West.

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