My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Michael Braun to Join PRE-EXISTING CONDITION Off-Broadway Cast
Braun joins a cast featuring Hari Nef, Edie Falco, and more.
Michael Braun will join Pre-Existing Condition as the role of 'D.' Braun will take over the role currently played by Drama Desk Award nominee Greg Keller beginning Monday, November 30, alongside Edie Falco and then Whitney White, rotating into the role of 'A.'
Written by Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland and directed by Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia, the show is now in performances at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street) and currently on sale through Saturday, January 8, 2027.
The role of 'A' will be performed by Actor Award nominee Hari Nef (November 9-28), Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Edie Falco (November 30 – December 19), and by Tony Award nominee Whitney White (December 21 – January 8, 2027).
The current cast also includes Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith and Drama Desk Award winner Susannah Perkins; and understudies Josh Tobin and Sarin Monae West.
The play centers on an unnamed woman, brought to life in sequential engagements by the formidable Lupita Nyong'o, Phillipa Soo, Susannah Flood, Hari Nef, Edie Falco, and Whitney White alongside a powerhouse cast featuring Dael Orlandersmith, Susannah Perkins, and Greg Keller. Staged at the historic Greenwich House Theater, Pre-Existing Condition explores the quiet challenges and everyday indignities of moving forward after a life-altering relationship. See what the critics are saying!
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