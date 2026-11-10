 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Michael Braun to Join PRE-EXISTING CONDITION Off-Broadway Cast

Braun joins a cast featuring Hari Nef, Edie Falco, and more.

By:
Michael Braun to Join PRE-EXISTING CONDITION Off-Broadway Cast

Michael Braun will join Pre-Existing Condition as the role of 'D.' Braun will take over the role currently played by Drama Desk Award nominee Greg Keller beginning Monday, November 30, alongside Edie Falco and then Whitney White, rotating into the role of 'A.'

Written by Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland and directed by Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia, the show is now in performances at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street) and currently on sale through Saturday, January 8, 2027.

The role of 'A' will be performed by Actor Award nominee Hari Nef (November 9-28), Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Edie Falco (November 30 – December 19), and by Tony Award nominee Whitney White (December 21 – January 8, 2027).

The current cast also includes Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith and Drama Desk Award winner Susannah Perkins; and understudies Josh Tobin and Sarin Monae West.

The play centers on an unnamed woman, brought to life in sequential engagements by the formidable Lupita Nyong'o, Phillipa Soo, Susannah Flood, Hari Nef, Edie Falco, and Whitney White alongside a powerhouse cast featuring Dael Orlandersmith, Susannah Perkins, and Greg Keller. Staged at the historic Greenwich House Theater, Pre-Existing Condition explores the quiet challenges and everyday indignities of moving forward after a life-altering relationship. See what the critics are saying!

Buy Tickets to Pre-Existing Condition



Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

Men Love Horsies in Off-Broadway Men Love Horsies
Royal Family Productions (11/13-11/13)
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR in Off-Broadway FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA in Off-Broadway LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
Hold in Off-Broadway Hold
AMT Theater (10/26-11/15)
LA GRINGA in Off-Broadway LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS in Off-Broadway EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Show Info Buy Tickets