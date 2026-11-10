Melissa Errico's THE SECRET DIARY OF MRS. SANTA and More Set for Irish Rep Holiday Season

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Irish Repertory Theatre will present special holiday programming for the 2026 season. From Friday December 18 to Wednesday December 23, Irish Rep will present The Secret Diary of Mrs. Santa, written by and starring Tony Award-nominated Melissa Errico (Finian's Rainbow, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, The Importance of Being Earnest, Candida, Major Barbara, and most recently Dear Liar), accompanied by Grammy Award-winning pianist and musical director Billy Stritch.

Irish Rep will present Emerald Strings: A Winter Journey starring internationally acclaimed Irish violin virtuoso and longtime Irish Rep favorite Gregory Harrington, with special guest Ciarán Sheehan (The Phantom of the Opera) on Saturday December 12.

Irish Rep is also reuniting with Seanchoíche for a special one night only Holiday-themed storytelling event on Wednesday December 16. All events will take place on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage. Tickets are on sale now for The Secret Diary of Mrs. Santa and Emerald Strings. More information is available at IrishRep.org.

More details on Irish Rep's Holiday programming is below:

THE SECRET DIARY OF MRS. SANTA

A Christmas Cabaret written by and starring Melissa Errico

Featuring Billy Stritch on Piano and David Finck on Jazz Bass

“Dear Diary, Christmas Eve again. Everyone gets a gift. I get an empty bed.”

Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico (Finian's Rainbow, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, The Importance of Being Earnest, Candida, Major Barbara, and most recently Dear Liar) returns to the Irish Rep stage with her glorious voice, wit, and charm in The Secret Diary of Mrs. Santa, a mischievous Christmas cabaret. She is accompanied by Grammy Award-winning pianist and musical director Billy Stritch, whose collaborators include Liza Minnelli and Tony Bennett.

Drawing on the Great American Songbook, Errico brings her distinctive style to Christmas classics and Broadway favorites. Through Mrs. Santa's secret diary, she reveals tales of romance, life at the North Pole, and a flirtation with the head elf. Songs like “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire),” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “I'll Be Home for Christmas,” and “Sleigh Ride” take on new meanings, alongside “Hanukkah in Santa Monica” and Sondheim-inspired parodies, performed on the composer's own piano, a gift from Sondheim to Irish Rep.

Beneath the humor and holiday mischief, The Secret Diary of Mrs. Santa is a love song to the magic-makers—those who bring joy and delight to everyone else.

Errico and Stritch, who also serves as Music Director, will be joined by David Finck on jazz bass, with costume design by Eric Winterling, and Lee Roy Reams and Ciarán O'Reilly serving as Creative Consultants. Last winter, the show toured from Pennsylvania to Los Angeles, with appearances at venues including Bucks County Playhouse, Mercyhurst, and Parker Jazz Club.

The Secret Diary of Mrs. Santa is suitable for all ages.

Due December 18 is Father Christmas: A Holiday Keepsake, Melissa Errico's intimate new recording pairing beloved Christmas classics with modern reflections on the season. Her father, pianist Michael Errico (age 87) joins her for “The Christmas Song,” “White Christmas,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and offers a solo rendition of “Silent Night.”

The album features original music by Andy Ezrin and a brand-new song by Andrew Lippa and Adam Gopnik. It arrives on the opening night of The Secret Diary of Mrs. Santa at Irish Rep, a keepsake of family, memory, and the light we offer one another at Christmas.

EMERALD STRINGS: A WINTER JOURNEY

Starring Gregory Harrington

With Special Guest Ciarán Sheehan

Saturday December 12 at 2pm & 7pm

With sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall and performances worldwide, Gregory Harrington is praised for his dazzling arrangements and extraordinary versatility. Blending beloved Christmas classics, traditional Irish melodies, Celtic favorites, and contemporary seasonal works, he brings his signature craft and spellbinding stage presence to a joyful holiday concert that combines classical music with the warmth of Irish tradition.

Join us for a moving celebration of the season, where well-known melodies take on new life, and the spirit of an Irish Christmas comes alive through music.

Joined by cellists Ian Lum and Namisa Sun, and featuring special guest Broadway star Ciarán Sheehan, Harrington celebrates the wonder of winter, the joy of coming home, and the music, memories, and traditions that connect us.

SEANCHOÍCHE | HOLIDAY STORYTELLING NIGHT

Pronounced 'SHANNA-KEY-HUH'

Wednesday December 16

Ireland has a rich history of storytelling. Seanchaí is the Irish for a storyteller. The plural for Seanchaí is Seanchaithe. Oíche is the Irish for night. Therefore Seanchaí + Oíche = Seanchoíche (Storytelling Night).

Seanchoíche is a storytelling platform founded in Dublin that currently runs in several cities across Dublin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Melbourne, Belfast, Limerick, and further afield. The evening is an opportunity for the public to unpack, to come to terms with scars that accompany a personal experience, to gain some closure, to feel something deeper by laughing things out, crying things out, while talking things out. Among all those things, magic is born. This is an event filled with empathy, catharsis, laughter, tears and joy. For some people, it's their first time ever speaking in front of a crowd, which makes it even more meaningful and memorable for them.

Irish Rep's collaboration with Seanchoíche this December centers on the theme of “Holidays.” Irish Rep was founded in 1988 with the mission of providing a context for understanding the contemporary Irish-American experience through evocative works of theater, music, and dance. It has become a home for many artists over the years, and remains committed to uplifting and supporting immigrant stories from the Irish Diaspora.

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