Marc Kudisch, Krystal Joy Brown and More to Join Red Bull Theater's OUT OF THIS WORLD Concert

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Red Bull Theater has revealed the initial cast for their special holiday benefit concert of Cole Porter’s OUT OF THIS WORLD, with music and lyrics by Porter; book by Dwight Taylor and Reginald Lawrence; and based on Amphitryon by Plautus with concert adaptation by David Ives.

Directed by Marc Vietor with choreography by Michael Raine, the cast will feature Krystal Joy Brown, Marc Kudisch, Reg Rogers, and Samantha Willams with Shavey Brown, Lauren Cipoletti, DeMarius Copes, Ben Jones, Chessa Metz, Mikayla Renfrow, Salisha Thomas, John Yi, and more to be announced. Special guests at the event will include Robert Cuccioli, Dana Ivey, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robbins, Jay O. Sanders, and more. The benefit will take place on Monday, December 14 at 7:00 PM at Peter Norton Symphony Space.

The concert features a creative team led by Music Director Greg Pliska, with lighting design by Paul Hudson, projections design by Mark Costello, sound design by Nikki Belenski and Nick Dunk, costume design by Sara Jane Tosetti, and prop design by Anya Kutner. Alexandre Bleau serves as Casting Director, with Nikki Lint as Production Stage Manager.

The one-night-only annual concert will raise funds for Red Bull Theater’s Off-Broadway productions, award-winning Revelation Readings series, and Shakespeare in Schools Education and Outreach programs.

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