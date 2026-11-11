MY FIRST NUTCRACKER to Return to the New York Stage at Theatre Row

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New York City Children's Theater has revealed the cast for the return of its holiday tradition, MY FIRST NUTCRACKER, playing December 5–22, 2026, at Theatre Row.

MY FIRST NUTCRACKER returns in a newly reimagined staging, adapted by Barbara Zinn Krieger and directed and choreographed by Kristen Brooks Sandler with assistant director Corry Ethridge. Set to Tchaikovsky's unforgettable music, this joyful, interactive dance-theater experience brings the timeless holiday classic to life for a new generation of theatergoers.

The cast features Gabbie Ballesteros (Breathe, Dusk at 54 Below) as Clara-Marie; Brooke Schalk (Red Delicious, Thistle Dance) as Mother/Ensemble; Adam Wedesky (Mamma Mia!, 9 to 5, All Shook Up) as Fritz/Ensemble; and Elijah Ramos (Camelot, Barrington Stage Company; Newsies, Interlakes Theatre) as Prince/Drosselmeyer. Rounding out the company are swings Chauncey Pauley (Paradise Interrupted at Lincoln Center) and Unissa Cruse (Hippest Trip: The Soul Train Musical, American Conservatory Theater; NBC's Hairspray Live!).

Returning cast members Ballesteros, Wedesky, Pauley, and Cruse are joined by Schalk and Ramos for this festive production celebrating imagination, family, tradition, and the extraordinary power of a young girl's imagination.

The adventure begins at Clara-Marie's holiday party, where a special gift from her beloved godfather sets an extraordinary journey in motion. When her Nutcracker magically transforms into a Prince, Clara-Marie and her new friend embark on a fantastical adventure to the Land of the Sweets. Along the way, audiences encounter dancing flowers, sparkling skies, delicious treats, a pesky Mouse King, and plenty of holiday surprises.

Blending beautiful ballet, imaginative storytelling, and playful audience participation, MY FIRST NUTCRACKER captures the wonder of the traditional ballet while creating a welcoming theatrical experience for children discovering the story for the very first time.

And in this production, children aren't simply watching the magic unfold — they're invited to become part of it! With a family-friendly running time of just 50 minutes, MY FIRST NUTCRACKER is specially designed for young theatergoers ages 3–8, making it an ideal introduction to live theater and a wonderful opportunity for families to create lasting holiday memories together.

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