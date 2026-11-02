MAKING IT HAPPEN Festival of 10-Minute Plays to Begin at The Theater Center Off-Broadway

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Newsletter All the latest news & discounts for Off-Broadway. ✨ Sign Up

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Theater Center has announced that the Making It Happen: Festival of 10-Minute Plays is running on Wednesdays from November 4 through December 2, 2026 at 7:30 pm in the Jerry Orbach Theater. Designed to introduce and uplift new emerging voices in the theater scene, the festival offers teams the opportunity to showcase their works in an Off-Broadway house.

Submissions were evaluated by the creative team who selected the productions based on originality, diversity of voices and perspectives, and potential commercial viability. Only 12 plays made the cut into the Making It Happen Festival. During the preliminary rounds of performances, three productions will be chosen, with the help of audience feedback and votes, to continue onto the final night of the festival (December 2), where they will compete for the award of Best Play.

Teams receive rehearsal and performance space at The Theater Center's Off-Broadway venue in Times Square; access to basic technical support, box office services, and festival-wide marketing; valuable audience feedback in a professional setting; and visibility and credibility through affiliation with an Off-Broadway venue. There was no submission or participation fee for the Making It Happen Festival.

Tickets for the Making It Happen Festival are available for purchase on Eventbrite at https://makingithappenfestival.eventbrite.com. Tickets are $15 for the preliminary round (November 4, 11, 18), $20 for the final round (December 2), and $50 for access to all four nights.

Making It Happen Festival Lineup

November 4, 2026, 7:30 pm

THE MORTPHANAGE | Tickets

by Ruby Hough & Olivia Galligan

Mort, a young boy born with the face of a clown, dreams of being a lion tamer in the circus. As his lion companion helps him to accept himself and hone his powers, the dark truth about his family is revealed. Mort is left with a choice, will he use his powers for good, or evil?

Bench Play | Tickets

by Lee Bowser

Moira gives her heart to Serafina… literally.

Our Lady of Luck | Tickets

by Joel Castillo

The Virgin Mary is not the queen at this school, and Jesus doesn't decide who the saints and the sinners are- that's up to Reina Maria, the 13-year-old gang boss at Our Lady of Mary catholic school. This gang of girls runs a crap game that would make Vegas look like a playground. When they get caught, they have to decide whether to gamble or to pray.

Platonic Touching | Tickets

by Grace Wang

Somewhere between puberty and adulthood, best friends Jules and Nev stopped hugging. Told in vignettes that jump back and forth through time, this short play follows someone who thinks physical affection can heal and someone who has forgotten how to receive it.

November 11, 2026, 7:30 pm

Flamingos | Tickets

by Kerri Quinn

After her mother's death, Grace O'Connor struggles with complicated feelings and the weight of what remains unsaid. With the help of Barbara, her mother's irrepressible neighbor and longtime friend, Grace revisits the humor, rituals, and tender moments that defined her relationship with her mother.

Next Ten, Please | Tickets

by Nathan Fosbinder

After a bad breakup, Danny decides to take the search for his next boyfriend into his own hands—by holding open auditions. With his overzealous best friend Sarah running the room, a parade of increasingly disastrous candidates, and absolutely no idea what he's doing, Danny discovers that finding love might require throwing out the casting process altogether.

Such Dreams As Stuff Is Made On | Tickets

by Dan McGeehan

An upscale couple is surprised to find their house broken into; they are more surprised to find nothing stolen; and they are most surprised when the burglars return… with a message.

Checkerboard Chicks | Tickets

by Allison Fradkin

It's the 1960s, when one's complexion could be cause for rejection and the object of one's affection could be cause for objection. Best friends Dina and Patrina, who make up one half of America's first interracial girl group, aren't exactly thrilled about the tepid topics they'll be trilling about: men, men, and men. But their true feelings are, well, unmentionable. Will they decide to hide like a 45 in a record sleeve, or will they refuse to let their love wither on the vinyl?

November 18, 2026, 7:30 pm

A Stoopid Love Story | Tickets

by RJ Bernier

After endless flirty looks and brief interactions, Calvin is finally invited to sit down next to his neighbor and crush, who he knows only as 'Stoop Guy'. What starts as an attempt to flirt comes to a screeching halt when Calvin shares his constant fear of failing.

Unfuck Yourself | Tickets

by Amy Chen

Laine, Frances, and Celly are enjoying a quiet night in, complete with smoking, chatting, and hating Frances' neighbor. This comes to a fast halt when they realize the fourth member of their quartet, Vee, has been arrested and put in jail. With no clue how or why Vee is in jail, they must sober up, make a plan, and most importantly, figure out what the President of The United States of America has to do with all this.0

At the Clinic | Tickets

by Milton Coykendall

A couple, early in their relationship decide to be tested for all STDS and this challenges their future relationship

Stunning and Brave | Tickets

by Allison Whittenberg

A sick woman decides to date.

The Theater Center is home to long-running hits like Perfect Crime, Friends! The Musical Parody, and Singfeld! The only Off-Broadway venue with a Broadway address, The Theater Center has offered Off-Broadway entertainment in a 20,000-square-foot complex featuring two theaters and rehearsal spaces since April 2005. Uniquely, The Theater Center provides Live AI Translation in over 50 languages. For more information, visit www.thetheatercenter.com as well as Instagram and TikTok: @thetheatercenter

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming