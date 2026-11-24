"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Lydia Riess and Vivian Farahani's RENOVATION to Premiere at Alab Theater Festival's IRT Theater
The production runs December 3 through 6 at the IRT Theater, with set design by Sean Lillis and lighting design by Sophie Lynd.
Playwright Lydia Riess and director Vivian Farahani will reunite for the premiere of Renovation as part of Alab Theater Festival’s Winterfest. The production will run December 3–6 at IRT Theater in New York City.
The cast features Lena Pepe (The Balusters, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy) as Liney, Dee Pelletier (August: Osage County, The Minutes) as Mother, Ethan Dubin (The Ferryman, Elsbeth) as Dan, and Tim Lord as Mark.
In Renovation, Liney returns home amid an extensive renovation to find her family's living arrangements in disarray. When she introduces her longtime boyfriend to her parents, the visit proves to be anything but the housewarming she anticipated. The play explores the demands and joys of change, the uncertainties of adulthood, and the challenges of figuring out what comes next.
The production is among a dozen new works featured in Alab Theater Festival’s Winterfest lineup, which also includes premieres by Eliya Smith and Renée-Nicole Powell. Now concluding its third year, the festival is dedicated to presenting experimental new plays at accessible prices. Its leadership includes Blaise Ylianna Hewlett, Luke Wisniewski, and Sophie Rossman.
The creative team for Renovation includes Sean Lillis (set and props design), Sophie Lynd (lighting design), Lola Basiliere (sound design), Francie Brewster (assistant director), and Willow Funkhouser (intimacy coordinator). Alice Zelenko serves as producer, with Ari Richardson as production stage manager and poster design by Livia Weiner.
Performance Schedule
- Thursday, December 3 at 6 p.m.
- Friday, December 4 at 8:30 p.m.
- Saturday, December 5 at 6 p.m.
- Sunday, December 6 at 3 p.m.
Performances will take place at IRT Theater, located at 154 Christopher Street, Suite 3B, in Manhattan. The running time is 70 minutes.
Tickets are $18 online and $20 at the door. Advance tickets are available through Ticketstripe.
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