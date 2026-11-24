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Playwright Lydia Riess and director Vivian Farahani will reunite for the premiere of Renovation as part of Alab Theater Festival’s Winterfest. The production will run December 3–6 at IRT Theater in New York City.

The cast features Lena Pepe (The Balusters, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy) as Liney, Dee Pelletier (August: Osage County, The Minutes) as Mother, Ethan Dubin (The Ferryman, Elsbeth) as Dan, and Tim Lord as Mark.

In Renovation, Liney returns home amid an extensive renovation to find her family's living arrangements in disarray. When she introduces her longtime boyfriend to her parents, the visit proves to be anything but the housewarming she anticipated. The play explores the demands and joys of change, the uncertainties of adulthood, and the challenges of figuring out what comes next.

The production is among a dozen new works featured in Alab Theater Festival’s Winterfest lineup, which also includes premieres by Eliya Smith and Renée-Nicole Powell. Now concluding its third year, the festival is dedicated to presenting experimental new plays at accessible prices. Its leadership includes Blaise Ylianna Hewlett, Luke Wisniewski, and Sophie Rossman.

The creative team for Renovation includes Sean Lillis (set and props design), Sophie Lynd (lighting design), Lola Basiliere (sound design), Francie Brewster (assistant director), and Willow Funkhouser (intimacy coordinator). Alice Zelenko serves as producer, with Ari Richardson as production stage manager and poster design by Livia Weiner.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, December 3 at 6 p.m.

Friday, December 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 5 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 6 at 3 p.m.

Performances will take place at IRT Theater, located at 154 Christopher Street, Suite 3B, in Manhattan. The running time is 70 minutes.

Tickets are $18 online and $20 at the door. Advance tickets are available through Ticketstripe.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 8% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 6% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 7% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 7% 5 Cecilia Bracey - UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS OUT/PLAY at MCS Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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