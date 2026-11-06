Lucía Silva to Perform POR CULPA DEL 14G at United Solo Festival

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Award-winning Argentine playwright/performer Lucía Silva brings her solo show, Por Culpa del 14G, to New York City for one performance only on Saturday, November 14, at 7:00 PM as part of the United Solo Festival at Theatre Row.

Performed in both English and Spanish, the production blends humor, storytelling, and live music. Through eleven songs, multiple characters, and sharp monologues, Silva tells the story of a woman on the run who reinvents herself in New York before returning to Mar del Plata, Argentina, to confront her past. Produced by Leandro Kurfirst.

Originally premiering in 2019, the production received the 2020 Estrella de Mar Award for Best Mar del Plata Music Show and the Integral Production Award in 2021. Silva was also nominated for Best Female Performer at the 2019 Hugo Federal Awards.

Por Culpa del 14G, a musical cabaret that answers the ultimate question: Do artists express their own feelings, or are they just professionally oversharing the world's collective drama? Through humor, blending tango and musical theater, s tells the story of a woman who-after a tiny, minor incident like killing her partner-does what any sensible person would do: she flees to New York.

In the city where you can be anyone, she hides within the different women she carries inside. From the modern tragedy of 'too many WhatsApp messages' to the art of surviving a heartbreak, this show proves that whether you are in Buenos Aires or Manhattan, we all share the same absurd essence.

Por Culpa del 14G plays on Saturday, November 14 at 7:00 PM at Theatre Row located at 410 W 42nd Street (between 9th - 10th avenue), New York, NY 10036. Running time: 60 minutes. Tickets are $73 (fees included) and are available here.

Lucía Silva is an Argentine actress, singer, and stage creator. She toured across Argentina and Europe in Terrence McNally's Master Class, directed by Agustín Alezzo and starring Norma Aleandro-Argentina's most celebrated actress and Academy Award winner for The Official Story. The production included performances at iconic venues like Teatro Colón and Teatro Maipo in Buenos Aires. Her international credits span Italy, Greece, and Kenya, featuring an official tango concert for the Argentine Consulate in Milan and an upcoming show at the Argentine Consulate in New York.

Silva starred in the acclaimed one-woman cabaret Por Culpa del 14G, earning two Estrella de Mar Awards for Best Music Show and Best Integral Production along with a Best Performer nomination at the Hugo Federal Award. She trained in musical theater at the Julio Bocca-Ricky Pashkus School and holds a Master's Degree in Content Management from Universidad Austral. Rooted in a message of unity, her work stands out for its commanding stage presence and emotional depth.

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