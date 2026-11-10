Lillias White to Join New Episode of MR. ANTHONY & FRIENDS

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Tony and Emmy Award-winning Broadway star Lillias White joins Anthony Nunziata, co-creator, host and executive producer of Mr. Anthony & Friends, for a new episode of the research-informed musical children's series aimed at children ages 2–6 and their families. The episode, “Being a Good Helper,” premieres Saturday, November 14, 2026, on YouTube.

White, celebrated for her Tony Award-winning performance in The Life, Broadway appearances in Hadestown, Dreamgirls, and Chicago, and Emmy Award-winning work on Sesame Street, brings her extraordinary voice and warmth to the original song “Just Being There,” written by Anthony Nunziata, arranged by Drama Desk Award nominee Yasuhiko “Yaz” Fukuoka, and orchestrated by Broadway's Ming Aldrich-Gan.

The episode introduces young viewers to the importance of helping others through simple acts of kindness, compassion and friendship. Through music, storytelling and gentle humor, children discover that being a good helper doesn't always require doing something big. Sometimes, the most meaningful thing we can do is simply be there for someone.

For theater-loving families, the episode offers an opportunity to share the joy of Broadway with young children while exploring an important social-emotional lesson.

Launched October 10, Mr. Anthony & Friends combines original songs, conversation, humor and make-believe in a gentle, intentionally paced format. Inspired by the warmth of classic children's television, the series creates a welcoming space where young viewers can sing, imagine, explore and feel encouraged to be themselves. Watch Stephen Schwartz on Mr. Anthony & Friends!

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming