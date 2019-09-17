Leah Hocking, Alma Cuervo, and Jim Stanek to Star in AN ENCHANTED APRIL

Thunder Media Group presents the New York Premiere of An Enchanted April: a new musical, with Book & Lyrics by Elizabeth Hansen and Music & Lyrics by C. Michael Perry based on the Novel by Elizabeth von Arnim. Under the direction of Alice Jankell, An Enchanted April is scheduled for a limited run at Theatre Two @ Theatre Row (410 West 42nd St.) opening on November 1 and running through November 16.

The story begins in London...during a particularly dreary February in 1922. Four world-weary women, desperate to escape their memories of WWI and the repression of London, dare to rent a villa in Italy for a month. Miraculously, in just one short Enchanted April, the lives and hearts of these women are transformed by wisteria, sunshine, a small medieval castle...and each other.

The cast for An Enchanted April: a new musical, includes Broadway powerhouses, Leah Hocking (Broadway: Billy Elliot, Mamma Mia, Hairspray, The Wild Party, Jekyll and Hyde, Grease, Guys & Dolls), Alma Cuervo (Broadway: On Your Feet, Beauty and the Beast; Cabaret; Titanic; The Heidi Chronicles; Ghetto; Quilters) and Jim Stanek (Broadway: Fun Home, Lestat, Little Women, The Rivals). Rounding out the cast are Christiana Cole (Off Broadway: Fun Home, The Brady Bunch), Aaron Phillips (Off Broadway: American Morning; Film: Delivery Man, Visiting Hours) and newcomers Gena Sims, Peter Reid Lambert and Melody Meeks Putnam.

"Very very rarely, a piece comes along that lets you live in the light while exploring the shadows," explains director Alice Jankell. "This show is lovely and joyful, yet honest and fearless enough to dive deep into the human heart. I am excited by that contrast."

Elizabeth Hansen (book and lyrics) is a writer, director and former Broadway actress (A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine, Do Black Patent Leather Shoes...) with numerous national tours (Hello, Dolly!, The King & I, Evita!), prior to creating a career that includes award-winning and Emmy-nominated writing as well as directing for musicals and opera. C. Michael Perry (music and lyrics) has also experienced a vast and diverse career in both network and Emmy award-winning public television. He continues to direct in the professional, regional and educational arenas.

The creative team for An Enchanted April: a new musical includes Richard Danley (music director), Andrew Joy (executive producer), Matthew Solomon (costume design), William Armstrong (scenic & lighting design), Erin Dinnell Bjorn (projections designer), Cheyney Coles (stage manager), Liz Burdick (prop mistress), and Ronnie Bishop (assistant music director.)

Performances of An Enchanted April: a new musical will take place November 1 - November 16 at Theatre Two @ Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street in Manhattan and run Wednesday-Saturday at 8:00pm, with Matinees on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 2:00pm. Critics are welcome opening weekend, November 1 & 2. Tickets, priced at $65, can be purchased by visiting www.telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200.





