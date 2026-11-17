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Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club with Dreaming of Irving Berlin on Sunday, December 6th, at 5 PM and 7:30 PM.

Dreaming of Irving Berlin kicks off the holiday season as Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook celebrates perhaps America's most “American” songwriter. Featuring acclaimed concert and cabaret star Klea Blackhurst, Broadway sensation Sydney James Harcourt, and JALC favorite Simona Daniele.

Music director Ted Rosenthal leads an inter-generational band of all-stars, including Noriko Ueda on bass (Nancy Wilson, Diane Schuur, DIVA Jazz Orchestra), Tim Horner on drums (Joe Williams, Mark Murphy, Village Vanguard Orchestra), and rising star saxophonist and frequent Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra sub, Veronica Leahy. Hosted and curated byAmerican Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, it's a Dizzy's pre-holiday jazz party, swinging out Berlin classics like Top Hat, White Tie and Tails to Say it Isn't So, I Got the Sun in the Morning, to Shakin' the Blues Away, There's No Business Like Show Business and more.

Ms. Winer said: “This is our fifth Songbook Sundays holidays, and it is Dizzy's at its most festive. We've built such a vibrant and warm family of audience and performers with this series, it's so great to be together every other month. We welcome old and new friends to come and share some joy.”

One of New York's most popular music destinations, Songbook Sundays is in its fifth year, after premiering spring 2022 with Got Gershwin followed by celebrations of Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hart, Lerner and Loewe, Fats Waller, Jerome Kern, Harold Arlen, Cy Coleman, Frank Loesser, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Johnny Mercer, Hoagy Carmichael, Jule Styne, Jimmy Van Heusen, Leonard Bernstein and Dorothy Fields. It will continue on February 28th with a celebration swinging the songs of Lerner and Loewe. All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music—welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC's home audience.

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy's Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy's Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.

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