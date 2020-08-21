KILLING AN EVENING WITH EDGAR ALLAN POE Returns to Merchant's House Museum This Fall

9 haunting performances will be streamed online.

Summoners Ensemble Theatre, in association with the Merchant's House Museum, will present John Kevin Jones this fall in his acclaimed one-man stage production, Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe - this year At Home.

Directed by longtime collaborator Rhonda Dodd, Jones will again bring four of Poe's best-known works to life from the Merchant's House Museum, New York City's only 19th century family home preserved intact. The historic East Village venue, located just a few blocks from Poe's actual 1840s residence, has also been home to Jones' A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House, a "local tradition" (Time Out New York), for 7 years running. Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe debuted there in 2018.

This year, 9 haunting performances will be streamed online (all times are EST):

Saturday, October 31, at 7PM and 9PM

Sunday, November 1, at 2PM

Thursday, November 5, at 7PM

Friday, November 6, at 7PM and 9PM

Saturday, November 7, at 2PM and 7PM

Sunday, November 8, at 6PM

Immediately following each performance, Jones will host "Death and Mourning in the Merchant's House," a virtual tour through highlights of the historic Merchant's House space and exhibits, which have been closed to the public due to COVID-19.

Tickets, which are priced at $45 and include the performance and post-show event, are now on sale at www.summonersensemble.org and www.merchantshouse.org. The event's total run time is approximately 90 minutes. Ticket buyers will receive an event link by email on the day of the event.

This Halloween season Edgar Allan Poe returns to his old haunts, and yours, as Summoners Ensemble Theatre in association with the Merchant's House Museum present Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe - At Home. It's 1845 and Edgar Allan Poe lives just blocks from the Merchant's House, on Amity Street (now West 3rd Street). Mr. Poe, a literary rage following publication of The Raven, is invited by the Tredwells to perform some of his most bone-chilling works.

From the comfort of your own couch (or hiding behind it?) join John Kevin Jones (A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House) as the American master of terror for spine-tingling performances of The Tell-Tale Heart, The Cask of Amontillado, The Raven, and Annabelle Lee. This year, Mr. Poe ventures further into the Merchant's House -- Manhattan's most haunted house -- from the Greek Revival double parlor to Seabury Tredwell's master bedroom, to the 19th century rear garden. Your virtual ticket also grants access to "Death and Mourning in the Merchant's House," a live exploration of 19th-century death practices and bereavement customs hosted by Mr. Jones following each performance.

Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe - At Home is directed by Summoners Ensemble Theatre Artistic Director, Dr. Rhonda Dodd (A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House). Performances are recorded in the landmark 1832 Merchant's House Museum, New York City's only 19th-century family home preserved intact, inside and out.

