KEVIN!!!!! to Make Off-Broadway Premiere at SoHo Playhouse

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​Recent Cutbacks will return to NYC's SoHo Playhouse this holiday season with the Off-Broadway premiere of KEVIN!!!!!. A live, shot-for-shot puppet parody of the classic 90s holiday favorite where a kid is left home.... alone, KEVIN!!!!! runs at SoHo Playhouse (Main Stage) from December 5, 2026 – January 3, 2027, with the official opening performance on Sunday, December 6 at 1:00 PM.

KEVIN!!!!! will run alongside Recent Cutbacks' fantasy movie parody Fly, You Fools! (Dec 19 – Jan 2) as part of a special holiday double-bill at SoHo Playhouse. Performers include Nick Abeel (he/him), Brendan Dalton (he/him), Rosa Palmeri (she/her) & Natalie Rich (they/them) Foley Evan Maltby (he/him)

In an inventively accurate live puppet parody of the quintessential 90s classic about leaving your kid alone at home, a five-person ensemble works in tandem to condense the full film into a high-energy hour of theatrical ingenuity. KEVIN!!!!! integrates green-screen projections and live-feed footage with intricate miniature sets and varying scales of puppetry – crafted from recycled materials – to manipulate cinematic perspective in real time. Comprising four actors and a live Foley artist, the production utilizes the entire theater space as the McCallister house, moving through the audience to capture the action. Featuring a score of both live and recorded a cappella and choreographed physical theater, the New York-based company, creators of acclaimed Fringe hits Hold on to Your Butts and Fly, You Fools!, delivers a performance that is both a technical feat of homemade craft and a nostalgic celebration of a festive classic.

KEVIN!!!!! will be part of Recent Cutbacks' double bill of shows for the whole family at SoHo Playhouse this holiday season along with Fly, You Fools! (Dec 19, 2026 – Jan 2, 2027), a live, shot-for-shot parody of the most epic fantasy film of all time

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 06 Hrs 28 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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