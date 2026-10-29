Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
KEVIN!!!!! to Make Off-Broadway Premiere at SoHo Playhouse
Performances will run December 5, 2026 – January 3, 2027.
Recent Cutbacks will return to NYC's SoHo Playhouse this holiday season with the Off-Broadway premiere of KEVIN!!!!!. A live, shot-for-shot puppet parody of the classic 90s holiday favorite where a kid is left home.... alone, KEVIN!!!!! runs at SoHo Playhouse (Main Stage) from December 5, 2026 – January 3, 2027, with the official opening performance on Sunday, December 6 at 1:00 PM.
KEVIN!!!!! will run alongside Recent Cutbacks' fantasy movie parody Fly, You Fools! (Dec 19 – Jan 2) as part of a special holiday double-bill at SoHo Playhouse. Performers include Nick Abeel (he/him), Brendan Dalton (he/him), Rosa Palmeri (she/her) & Natalie Rich (they/them) Foley Evan Maltby (he/him)
In an inventively accurate live puppet parody of the quintessential 90s classic about leaving your kid alone at home, a five-person ensemble works in tandem to condense the full film into a high-energy hour of theatrical ingenuity. KEVIN!!!!! integrates green-screen projections and live-feed footage with intricate miniature sets and varying scales of puppetry – crafted from recycled materials – to manipulate cinematic perspective in real time. Comprising four actors and a live Foley artist, the production utilizes the entire theater space as the McCallister house, moving through the audience to capture the action. Featuring a score of both live and recorded a cappella and choreographed physical theater, the New York-based company, creators of acclaimed Fringe hits Hold on to Your Butts and Fly, You Fools!, delivers a performance that is both a technical feat of homemade craft and a nostalgic celebration of a festive classic.
KEVIN!!!!! will be part of Recent Cutbacks' double bill of shows for the whole family at SoHo Playhouse this holiday season along with Fly, You Fools! (Dec 19, 2026 – Jan 2, 2027), a live, shot-for-shot parody of the most epic fantasy film of all time
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