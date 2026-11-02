Josh Lamon Joins Theatre Then & Now Gala Honoring Bob Martin and Michael R Jackson

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Josh Lamon (The Prom, Elf) has been added to the list of performers for Theatre Now New York's Theatre Then & Now Gala honoring Bob Martin and Michael R. Jackson on November 7th at the Players NYC, hosted by powerhouse couple Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) and Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill).

In addition to Lamon, the lineup of performers presenting selections from the honorees' shows includes Grey Henson (Elf), James Jackson, Jr. (A Strange Loop), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Alyse Alan Louise (Teeth), and Matthew Sklar (Elf, The Prom). The event will also feature appearances by Jason Veasey (A Strange Loop) and Lisa Lambert (The Drowsy Chaperone) as well as the premiere of Theatre Then, a special 10-minute musical written for the occasion by Cameron Reese and RJ Christian (Morbin' Time, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical). The performance will be directed by Tyrone L. Robinson (Pirates!, Swept Away). The evening will also include an open bar, passed hors d'oeuvres, dessert, and a Silent Auction including tickets to Heated Rivalry and a private songwriting session with Anna K. Jacobs.

This year's Honorary Gala Committee is chaired by Lisa Lambert, the Tony-winning co-writer of The Drowsy Chaperone, and includes Brooks Ashmanskas, Nell Benjamin, Susan Birkenhead, Danny Burstein, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Erika Henningsen, Jerry Mitchell, Marc Shaiman, Lynne Shankel, and Alex Timbers.

Bob Martin, the prolific Tony-winning librettist of shows including The Drowsy Chaperone, BOOP!, Elf, The Prom and the upcoming musical adaptation of The Princess Bride, and Michael R. Jackson, the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer/composer of A Strange Loop, Teeth, and White Girl in Danger will each receive the Theatre Now Impact Award for their lasting contributions to musical theatre. "It is an immense privilege to celebrate these two writers whose originality, singular voices, and extraordinary achievements have changed musical theatre and continue to influence what it can become," said Theatre Now Producing Artistic Director Tom Morrissey.

Funds raised at the event will support Theatre Now's work helping writers create, develop, and produce new musicals. Their current Musical Writers Lab consists of 20 writing teams including AriDy Nox and Jacinth Greywoode, whose Richard Rodgers Award-winning musical Black Girl in Paris was recently featured in the NAMT Festival of New Musicals, and Jonathan Larson Award winner Dylan MarcAurele, who is currently represented off-Broadway by Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody.

Founded in 2013, Theatre Now New York is primarily known for the annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. They also produce readings, workshops and productions of new musicals developed in their Musical Writers Lab. In addition, they host the monthly Verse Intro Cabaret series at SoHo Playhouse and monthly Industry Nights featuring Master Classes and other special events. Past and upcoming guests include Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, Andrew Lippa, Jason Robert Brown, Marc Shaiman, and many more.

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