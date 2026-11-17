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John Patrick Shanley's world premiere of Mountain Girl, will extend its run at 154 Theatre through Saturday, November 28. Directed by Ivette Dumeng, the production is a classic Shanley fable of conflicting generational attitudes toward sex and intimacy. The cast stars Tonya Cornelisse, Sophia DeMornay-O'Neal and Joey Welsh.

Mountain Girl is a whacked, cracked comic fable about Connie, an aspiring writer whose failing marriage and increasingly chaotic life sends her back to Colorado to confront the mother with whom she shares a Byzantine relationship. Their reunion reopens old wounds, including Connie's abandoned literary ambitions and a childhood spent in the shadow of her parents' troubled marriage. At the center of it all is Mountain Girl, a story Connie has never managed to finish and one her mother has never forgotten.

Mountain Girl's creative team includes Elizabeth Chaney (Set Design), Andy Evan Cohen (Sound Design), Lucky Pearto (Lighting Design), Janet Mervin (Costume Design), Karli Fisher (Stage Manager).

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Related Stories 1 John Patrick Shanley's MOUNTAIN GIRL to Have World Premiere Off-Broadway

Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award, and Academy Award-winning playwright John Patrick Shanley, whose works include Doubt: A Parable and Moonstruck, will return Off-Broadway with the world premiere of Mountain Girl.