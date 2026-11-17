"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
John Patrick Shanley's MOUNTAIN GIRL Extended at 154 Theatre
The comic fable, set in Colorado, follows a struggling writer who confronts her mother, with scenic design by Elizabeth Chaney.
|
John Patrick Shanley's world premiere of Mountain Girl, will extend its run at 154 Theatre through Saturday, November 28. Directed by Ivette Dumeng, the production is a classic Shanley fable of conflicting generational attitudes toward sex and intimacy. The cast stars Tonya Cornelisse, Sophia DeMornay-O'Neal and Joey Welsh.
Mountain Girl is a whacked, cracked comic fable about Connie, an aspiring writer whose failing marriage and increasingly chaotic life sends her back to Colorado to confront the mother with whom she shares a Byzantine relationship. Their reunion reopens old wounds, including Connie's abandoned literary ambitions and a childhood spent in the shadow of her parents' troubled marriage. At the center of it all is Mountain Girl, a story Connie has never managed to finish and one her mother has never forgotten.
Mountain Girl's creative team includes Elizabeth Chaney (Set Design), Andy Evan Cohen (Sound Design), Lucky Pearto (Lighting Design), Janet Mervin (Costume Design), Karli Fisher (Stage Manager).
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
Al Menos Cantos
Cabrini Shrine (11/19-11/19)
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
Popular episode