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The upcoming Off-Broadway world premiere of Imitation of Life, a new musical from John Legend and Lynn Nottage, has delayed the start of preview performances, as revealed in a recent post on the production’s official Instagram account. Originally scheduled to begin performances at The Shed on November 21, the musical will now begin previews on November 24.

The Shed has contacted ticket holders for performances scheduled for November 21–23 directly. No changes have been announced to the official opening night, which remains scheduled for December 3. The six-week limited engagement is slated to run through January 3, 2027.

The full cast for IMITATION OF LIFE includes Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren as “Delilah,” Jessica Vosk as “Bea,” Michael Luwoye as “Elroy,” Charlie Thurston as “Archie,” Aleyse Shannon as “Adult Peola,” Scarlett London Diviney as “Young Peola,” Lily Gilliam as “Young Jessie,” and an ensemble that will feature Karli Dinardo, E.J. Hamilton, Sheldon Henry, Dan Horn, Aliah James, Evan Latta, Kyle Taylor Parker, Morgan Jeanell Robbins, Martell Dimitri Ruffin, Clifton Samuels, Carla R. Stewart and Ryan Vona. Kayla Davion is the standby for "Delilah." The swings, standbys and offstage covers for the production are Zach Bravo, Skylar Geary, Dava Huesca, Malik Kitchen, Zoe Brooke Reed, and Zoe Rock.

About Imitation Of Life

First published in 1933, Fannie Hurst’s novel Imitation of Life remains one of the most enduring, emotionally resonant, and groundbreaking stories in American popular culture. A powerful exploration of race, identity, motherhood, ambition, and belonging, its themes continue to captivate audiences generations after its debut. The novel inspired two landmark Universal Pictures film adaptations: the 1934 version directed by John Stahl and starring Claudette Colbert and Louise Beavers, and the beloved 1959 adaptation directed by Douglas Sirk, starring Lana Turner and Juanita Moore. The 1934 film is included in the U.S. National Film Registry of The Library of Congress for its “cultural, historical and aesthetic significance.” It was nominated for the 1934 Academy Award for Best Picture. The 1959 film was nominated for two Academy Awards (Best Actress, Juanita Moore and Best Supporting Actress, Susan Kohner).

Across the neon rush of 1920s Atlantic City and the harder edges of 1930s New York, two single mothers—one Black, one White—and their daughters build a life together, chasing success and love by very different rules. Their stories ask what we sacrifice to be seen—and what we pass down to the ones who come after us.

Inspired by Fannie Hurst’s best-selling 1933 novel and the landmark 1934 and 1959 Universal films, Imitation of Life arrives for its world premiere in this strictly limited engagement. Some stories take generations to find their stage. This is where Imitation of Life begins.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 9% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 7% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 7% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 7% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 7% 5 Cecilia Bracey - UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS OUT/PLAY at MCS Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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