John Kander's 100th Birthday to be Celebrated With Vineyard Theatre Gala

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Vineyard Theatre will celebrate the 100th birthday of legendary Broadway composer John Kander with KANDER'S 100TH!, a one-night-only Broadway birthday celebration benefiting Vineyard Theatre, on Monday, March 22, 2027, at 7:30 PM. Additional details, including the evening's lineup of performers, will be announced at a later date.

Taking place just four days after Kander's centennial birthday on March 18, the evening will celebrate one of the most extraordinary careers in American musical theatre, with a special gala performance created by Scott Ellis, Susan Stroman, and David Thompson. The celebration will bring together leading Broadway performers and stars from film, television and the music industry to perform songs spanning more than 60 years of Kander's incomparable musical legacy.

The evening will also celebrate John Kander's nearly four-decade artistic relationship with Vineyard Theatre, beginning in 1987 with the acclaimed revival of Flora, the Red Menace, featuring music by Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, a revised book by David Thompson, choreography by Susan Stroman, and direction by Scott Ellis. In 2010, Vineyard produced the world premiere of Kander and Ebb's The Scottsboro Boys, with a book by Thompson and direction and choreography by Stroman. The groundbreaking musical subsequently transferred to Broadway, earning 12 Tony Award nominations. Kander returned to Vineyard in 2013 with The Landing, his first collaboration with playwright and lyricist Greg Pierce, directed by Walter Bobbie, and again in 2017 with Kid Victory, their second musical together, directed by Liesl Tommy. In 2018, Kander reunited with Thompson and Stroman for the world premiere of The Beast in the Jungle, a breathtaking fusion of music, dance and drama inspired by Henry James' novella. Together, these five productions reflect a remarkable creative partnership that has spanned forty years, exemplifying Vineyard Theatre's longstanding commitment to nurturing groundbreaking artists and bringing daring new musical theatre to the stage. As Kander approaches his 100th birthday, the gala celebrates not only his unparalleled contributions to American musical theatre but also the enduring artistic home he has found at Vineyard Theatre.



ABOUT John Kander

John Kander is one of the most influential and celebrated composers in the history of American musical theater. Born March 18, 1927 in Kansas City, Missouri, Kander began his Broadway career as a dance arranger for the original production of Gypsy in 1959. His legendary creative partnership with lyricist Fred Ebb, which began in the early 1960s, produced some of the most enduring musicals and songs of the American stage.

Their Broadway musicals include Flora, the Red Menace, Cabaret, Chicago, The Act, Woman of the Year, The Rink, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and Steel Pier, as well as Curtains, The Scottsboro Boys and The Visit, which reached Broadway after Ebb's death in 2004. Among their best-known songs are 'Maybe This Time,' 'Cabaret,' 'Money, Money,' 'Razzle Dazzle,' 'All That Jazz' and 'New York, New York,' famously performed by Liza Minnelli and Frank Sinatra.

Following Ebb's passing, Kander embarked on a new creative partnership with playwright and lyricist Greg Pierce. Their collaborations include The Landing, which premiered at Vineyard Theatre in 2013, and Kid Victory, which premiered at Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia, in 2015 before its New York premiere at Vineyard Theatre in 2017. These works demonstrated Kander's continued artistic curiosity and commitment to developing bold, original musical theater.

Kander and Ebb's extraordinary collaboration earned numerous honors, including Tony Awards, Grammy Awards and an Emmy Award. Kander's work has also reached audiences through film, television and concert performances around the world. His later Broadway work includes New York, New York, which premiered in 2023.

With a career spanning more than six decades, Kander remains a singular figure in American musical theater, whose music continues to inspire new generations of artists and audiences.

Photo credit: Jordan Hollender

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