John C. Guild to Star in SANTA ISSUES: THE MAGIC IS YOUR ISSUE at The Chain Theatre

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Comedy Therapy will present the New York run of Santa Issues: The Magic Is Your Issue, an original, adult-oriented solo theatrical comedy written and performed by veteran comedian, actor, and professional Santa-for-hire John C. Guild. Directed by Jim Mendrinos, the production runs November 25 through December 20, 2026, as part of The Chain Theatre Factory Series.

This holiday season, take a swig of eggnog and prepare for the truth. Did Santa bring you the wrong gift? Forget your chimney entirely? Or did your well-meaning parents hire a mall Kringle who turned Christmas morning into an impromptu family therapy session? Make no mistake: this is NOT a traditional children's holiday pageant, and it is strictly not for kids.

For over a decade, John C. Guild has strapped on the heavy red suit, fielded impossible gift requests, dodged questionable parenting decisions, and discovered the rawest secret of the holiday industry: the most unbelievable part of Christmas isn't the magic-it's the grown-ups.

Through unfiltered stand-up, theatrical storytelling, puppets, original music, and outrageous, stranger-than-fiction encounters, Santa Issues exposes the hilarious, absurd collision between what we desperately want to believe and what happens when real life crashes into the North Pole.

Clocking in at an electric 80 minutes with no intermission, Santa Issues balances laugh-out-loud irreverence with emotional resonance, exploring family estrangement, grief, childhood memories, and the enduring human hunger for wonder.

Creative Team & Collaborators

Under the direction of Jim Mendrinos, the production features original music co-written by John C. Guild & Drew Lawrence, with music production by Greg Pajer. The whimsical and twisted world is enhanced by original puppets designed by Austin Phillips, atmospheric lighting and sound design by Dot Scuotto, and videography by John Rigores. Additional creative development contributions were provided by Jim Mendrinos, Drew Lawrence, Mary Kennedy, and Charlene Ward.

VIP Experience: Sit on Santa's Lap (If You Dare)

The show may be over, but Santa is still on the clock. Audience members can purchase an exclusive VIP On-Stage Experience upgrade ($25). VIP ticket holders are invited onto the Chain Theatre stage immediately following the performance for a personal interaction and photo-op with Santa John using their own devices-perfect for the most unhinged holiday card you will ever send.

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