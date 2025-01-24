Joanna Pickering's CEASE AND DESIST to be Presented at Theater 555

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playwright Joanna Pickering is set to unveil her psychological thriller, Cease and Desist, with its first performances in New York City this February and March.

The production will have its first look performance dates at Theater 555 on February 24th, March 11th, and March 18th, with its full off-Broadway production planned for later in 2025.

Set in the high-flying luxury world of executive entertainment, Cease and Desist follows an idyllic relationship that takes a dangerous turn. When the couple are forced to seek marriage therapy, as dark secrets and vulnerabilities are exposed, they must decide how far they will go to protect themselves. Audiences can expect suspense, explosive storytelling, and unexpected twists. Industry insiders have described it as a startling take on the psychological thriller.

Pickering is also set to perform in her work as a solo piece. Cease and Desist's tony-nominated Broadway and off Broadway producer Eric Krebs says, "I was overwhelmed by Pickering's driven and focused energy on stage. That combination with her writing skills is a force to be reckoned with."

Pickering's plays that have been produced on world-wide stages, gain attention for their psychological depth and ability to impact audiences. Her work often tackle themes of abuse combined with fearless storytelling.

Cease and Desist is similarly themed as a disturbing psychological thriller. It involves high stake mind-games, manipulation and fraud. "I was interested in trust and how we share vulnerability. I was told about the thin skull plaintiff law." Pickering explains, "When a person is vulnerable, we have, by law, a greater responsibility to that person, not less. I wanted to explore what happens when you push that person to the limit. Things are going to get interesting." While Pickering acknowledges her work's advocacy, she insists her main goal is to create a realistic edge of the seat thriller.

"I got the facts on the law. I had consults with a N.Y. super-attorney, who knew the depths of these types of characters. If psychological games are involved, even in the aftermath, there's an entire web of deceit to unravel, a whole world of jaw-dropping discovery. The statute of limitations run from last discovery not last harm. Each reveal is a new, chilling plot twist. You can't get better grounds for a thriller. I have written a roller-coaster ride that will make you sit up and about real issues."

Cease and Desist is the basis for a novel and screenplay as well as the play. In late 2024, the story reached the table for consideration for the future slate at Frances Moody Productions, UK, the company behind the Netflix mega-hit Baby Reindeer.

"As with all my work in the last five years, it does address themes like Baby Reindeer, but it is a whole new and different story. I wrote it in late January, 2024. I'm grateful to Richard Gadd for breaking the barriers and making these issues mainstream. We need more, not less, focus on these stories. If we are fearless in telling them, they are unique, nuanced, complex, and mind-blowing."

Pickering's team agrees that the script is dynamic. "There are many mediums and avenues to explore. This is the beginning of something bigger." Pickering is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment in the USA.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Tickets for Cease and Desist will be available by RSVP at boxoffice@theater555.com.

Venue Address: 555 West 42nd Street (between 10th & 11th Avenues)

Dates: February 25th, March 11th, and March 25th. All shows 7pm.

Running time 90 mins.

Comments